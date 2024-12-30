Another Wide Receiver for the Miami Hurricanes Declares for the NFL Draft
CORAL GABLES, Fl - The Miami Hurricanes continues its train of players declaring for the NFL Draft. Now wide receiver Jacolby George will join Xavier Restrepo, Darryl Porter Jr., and Sam Brown Jr. as the most recent Hurricanes to declare for the NFL Draft.
The ups and downs with George in the Orange and Green will be interesting to monitor as he goes through the draft process. On one side, his play on the field continues to be some of the best in the country. He has a route tree that anyone in the NFL will love.
He finished the last two seasons with a combined 110 receptions, 16 touchdowns, and 1616 yards. Each season kept him productive as a consistent No. 2 to Xavier Restrepo who had big games himself.
This season, his best games came within the last three games of the season. Two of those were losses but he was still productive as a primary target for Cam Ward.
With great stats, one of the key things will be his attitude on and off the field. Many unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the field cost a few games over the past two seasons for the Canes. That will be one of the most interesting things to pay attention to as the team evaluates and prepares to draft the talented receiver.
