Between The Three Heisman Candidates, Miami's Cam Ward Is The Front Runner: Just A Minute
It's simple. Look around the country and see who plays on the level of No. 4 Miami's quarterback Cam Ward. He is the Heisman front-runner.
This goes for both sides of the ball. He is the best quarterback and the only player close to him is Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders but he is throwing to another Heisman contender in Travis Hunter. He is a lockdown on one side of the ball and is a spectacular playmaker when being thrown to. It is something that only a few have done and with the media hype train around him,
This is the same for Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. He is putting up otherworldly numbers that only happen once in a generation. An "off" game for him is 150 yards and a touchdown which would be any running back but he can do it in his sleep.
Ward is doing this in his sleep. He (29) is now tied for the most passing touchdowns in a season at Miami, matching Steve Walsh (1988) and also moved past Landry Fields (16,646) for fifth on the NCAA’s all-time, all-division passing yards list.
He has thrown for 3000 yards, 31 total TDs, only six interceptions, and has led the Miami Hurricanes program back to relevance. That is a talking point that none seem to bring up. Ward is doing things that only a handful of people can do. He just so happens to be the one who is doing it and showing confidence and leadership throughout the process.
