Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami: Game Central Weather Updates, Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis
In this story:
College GameDay is in town, the lights are bright, and Miami has a chance to clinch its spot in the ACC Championship game all in one night.
Whether it's Vice City or Coral Gables, the table is set to take Miami back to the College Football Playoff for another shot at a title.
Tonight, the Hurricanes will square off against a Virginia Tech team with new leadership and a new direction for the future. However, despite that new leadership, the Hokies sit at 6-4 ahead of the conference matchup.
For the Hurricanes, it's been a battery of good news this week. Star wide receiver Malachi Toney is ahead of schedule regarding his return from injury, and Miami is heavily favored in its final two matchups of the year.
This is Game Central for Week 12 of the 2026 Miami Hurricanes football season.
Note: This story will be frequently updated throughout the day and game.
Latest Injury News From Virginia Tech at Miami
If a player goes down during the game, we'll track it and share updates as they happen. We'll update this throughout the game. View the conference availability report.
OUT
WR #1 Malachi Toney
WR #3 Joshua Moore
RB #6 CharMar Brown
DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine
WR #19 Milan Parris
DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.
OL #66 Max Buchanan
TE #88 Luka Gilbert
PROBABLE
DB #7 Zechariah Poyser
Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami Game Information
Who: Virginia Tech (6-4, 3-4 ACC) vs Miami (9-1, 6-0 ACC)
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium
TV: ESPN
Series History: Miami leads the Series 27-15.
Last meeting: Last season, the Hurricanes defeated the Hokies 34-17 after Carson Beck threw for four touchdowns, with Malachi Toney going off with 12 catches for nearly a buck-50 and a touchdown. The Hokies' offense couldn't do anything against Miami's defense.
Last time out, Miami: had another impressive offensive night against one of the best defenses in the league, in Duke. Javian Mallory scored three touchdowns, while Darian Mensah nearly threw for 400 yards.
Last time out, Virginia Tech: found itself in a bad spot at home against a struggling Stanford team that had been averaging 22.3 points a game and gave up 40 points. They will face the No. 1 offense in the country next.
Weather: Temperatures are forecast to be around 76 degrees at kickoff under the Hard Rock Stadium lights.
Officials: The exact crew has not been released yet, but a standard ACC official crew will work the game.
Game Captains: Miami: Mark Fletcher Jr., Darian Mensah, Cooper Barkate, Ryan Rodriguez, Matthew McCoy, Mohamed Toure, Zechariah Poyser, Kamal Bonner | Virginia Tech: George Ballance, Tyson Flowers, Benji Gosnell, Ethan Grunkemeyer, John Love, and Kaleb Spencer.
How to Watch Virginia Tech at Miami
TV: ESPN | Tom Hart (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sideline)
Radio: 104.3 WQAM (Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr., Josh Darrow)
Spanish Radio: Radio Libre 790 AM (Alfredo Alvarez, Joe Martinez)
Betting Odds for Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami
Spread: Miami -20.5
Over/Under: 61.5 points
Source: FanDuel Sportsbook
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Keys to the Game: Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami
This one is simple. Fans received news this week that Malachi Toney could return to full strength before the date he originally intended, meaning that Miami fans could see him in what I would assume would be very limited reps next week against Boston College.
The mission for Miami has to be to never blink against VT, and get back its best offensive weapon. The next two games are about getting as healthy as possible before the ACC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Full stop.
Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami Depth Charts
OFFENSE
Miami
QB: Darian Mensah, Luke Nickel
RB: Mark Fletcher Jr., Girard Pringle Jr., Jordan Lyle
X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs
Y Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw
Z Receiver: Dre Jacobs, Somourian Wingo
TE: Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller
LT: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin
LG: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin
C: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli
RG: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan
RT: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson
Virginia Tech
QB: Ethan Grunkemeyer, Bryce Baker
RB: Marcellous Hawkins Jr., Jeffrey Overton Jr.
X Receiver: Marlion Jackson, A.J. Brand
SL-WR: Que'Sean Brown, Tyseer Denmark
Z Receiver: Ayden Greene, Davion Brown
TE: Luke Reynolds, Benji Gosnell
LT: Logan Howland, Buddy Wegdam
LG: Layth Ghannam, Brody Meadows
C: Kyle Altuner, Tommy Ricard
RG: Montavious Cunningham, Michael Troutman III
RT: Aidan Lynch, Lucas Austin
DEFENSE
Miami
DE: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III
DT: Justin Scott, Keona Davis
DT: Jarquez Carter, Keona Davis
DE: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot
WILL: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt
MIKE: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner
CB: Ethan O'Connor, Camdin Portis
CB: Damari Brown, Ryan Mack
S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton
S: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan
NICKEL: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis
Virginia Tech
LDE: Aycen Stevens, Mylachi Williams
LDT: Elhadj Fall, Randy Adirika
RDT: Kemari Copeland, Gerard Johnson III
RDE: Cortez Harris, Samuel Okunlola
WLB: Keon Wylie, Curtin Jones Jr.
MLB: Noah Chambers, George Ballance
SLB: Kaleb Spencer, Sherrod Covil
LCB: Jacquez White, Thomas Williams
SS: Tyson Flowers, Sheldon Robinson
FS: Quentin Reddish, DQ Smith
RCB: Joshua Clarke, Cam Chadwick Jr.
NB: Isaiah Brown-Murray, Kenny Woseley Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Miami
P: Dylan Joyce
K: Jake Olsen
KOS: Jake Weinberg
KO/P Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.
Virginia Tech
P: Nathan Totten
K: John Love
KOS: Cole Byrd
KO/P Return: Que'Sean Brown, Tyseer Denmark, Davion Brown, Jeffrey Overton, Mason Tyler
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Tanner Marlar is a contributing writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI who has covered collegiate athletics at the local and national levels for nearly a decade, including at Cowbell Country, Mississippi State On SI, Boston College On SI, and Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. As a former beat writer, Tanner strives to give thought provoking and exciting coverage to readers who want to know the very best current information about their team.Follow tanner_marlar