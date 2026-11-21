College GameDay is in town, the lights are bright, and Miami has a chance to clinch its spot in the ACC Championship game all in one night.

Whether it's Vice City or Coral Gables, the table is set to take Miami back to the College Football Playoff for another shot at a title.

Tonight, the Hurricanes will square off against a Virginia Tech team with new leadership and a new direction for the future. However, despite that new leadership, the Hokies sit at 6-4 ahead of the conference matchup.

For the Hurricanes, it's been a battery of good news this week. Star wide receiver Malachi Toney is ahead of schedule regarding his return from injury, and Miami is heavily favored in its final two matchups of the year.

This is Game Central for Week 12 of the 2026 Miami Hurricanes football season.

Note: This story will be frequently updated throughout the day and game.

Latest Injury News From Virginia Tech at Miami

If a player goes down during the game, we'll track it and share updates as they happen. We'll update this throughout the game. View the conference availability report.

OUT

WR #1 Malachi Toney

WR #3 Joshua Moore

RB #6 CharMar Brown

DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine

WR #19 Milan Parris

DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.

OL #66 Max Buchanan

TE #88 Luka Gilbert

PROBABLE

DB #7 Zechariah Poyser

Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami Game Information

Who: Virginia Tech (6-4, 3-4 ACC) vs Miami (9-1, 6-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ESPN

Series History: Miami leads the Series 27-15.

Last meeting: Last season, the Hurricanes defeated the Hokies 34-17 after Carson Beck threw for four touchdowns, with Malachi Toney going off with 12 catches for nearly a buck-50 and a touchdown. The Hokies' offense couldn't do anything against Miami's defense.

Last time out, Miami: had another impressive offensive night against one of the best defenses in the league, in Duke. Javian Mallory scored three touchdowns, while Darian Mensah nearly threw for 400 yards.

Last time out, Virginia Tech: found itself in a bad spot at home against a struggling Stanford team that had been averaging 22.3 points a game and gave up 40 points. They will face the No. 1 offense in the country next.

Weather: Temperatures are forecast to be around 76 degrees at kickoff under the Hard Rock Stadium lights.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Officials: The exact crew has not been released yet, but a standard ACC official crew will work the game.

Game Captains: Miami: Mark Fletcher Jr., Darian Mensah, Cooper Barkate, Ryan Rodriguez, Matthew McCoy, Mohamed Toure, Zechariah Poyser, Kamal Bonner | Virginia Tech: George Ballance, Tyson Flowers, Benji Gosnell, Ethan Grunkemeyer, John Love, and Kaleb Spencer.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Miami

TV: ESPN | Tom Hart (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sideline)

Radio: 104.3 WQAM (Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr., Josh Darrow)

Spanish Radio: Radio Libre 790 AM (Alfredo Alvarez, Joe Martinez)

Betting Odds for Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami

Spread: Miami -20.5

Over/Under: 61.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami

This one is simple. Fans received news this week that Malachi Toney could return to full strength before the date he originally intended, meaning that Miami fans could see him in what I would assume would be very limited reps next week against Boston College.

The mission for Miami has to be to never blink against VT, and get back its best offensive weapon. The next two games are about getting as healthy as possible before the ACC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Full stop.

Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami Depth Charts

OFFENSE

Miami

QB: Darian Mensah, Luke Nickel

RB: Mark Fletcher Jr., Girard Pringle Jr., Jordan Lyle

X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs

Y Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw

Z Receiver: Dre Jacobs, Somourian Wingo

TE: Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller

LT: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin

LG: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin

C: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli

RG: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan

RT: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson

Virginia Tech

QB: Ethan Grunkemeyer, Bryce Baker

RB: Marcellous Hawkins Jr., Jeffrey Overton Jr.

X Receiver: Marlion Jackson, A.J. Brand

SL-WR: Que'Sean Brown, Tyseer Denmark

Z Receiver: Ayden Greene, Davion Brown

TE: Luke Reynolds, Benji Gosnell

LT: Logan Howland, Buddy Wegdam

LG: Layth Ghannam, Brody Meadows

C: Kyle Altuner, Tommy Ricard

RG: Montavious Cunningham, Michael Troutman III

RT: Aidan Lynch, Lucas Austin

DEFENSE

Miami

DE: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III

DT: Justin Scott, Keona Davis

DT: Jarquez Carter, Keona Davis

DE: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot

WILL: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt

MIKE: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner

CB: Ethan O'Connor, Camdin Portis

CB: Damari Brown, Ryan Mack

S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton

S: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan

NICKEL: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis

Virginia Tech

LDE: Aycen Stevens, Mylachi Williams

LDT: Elhadj Fall, Randy Adirika

RDT: Kemari Copeland, Gerard Johnson III

RDE: Cortez Harris, Samuel Okunlola

WLB: Keon Wylie, Curtin Jones Jr.

MLB: Noah Chambers, George Ballance

SLB: Kaleb Spencer, Sherrod Covil

LCB: Jacquez White, Thomas Williams

SS: Tyson Flowers, Sheldon Robinson

FS: Quentin Reddish, DQ Smith

RCB: Joshua Clarke, Cam Chadwick Jr.

NB: Isaiah Brown-Murray, Kenny Woseley Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Miami

P: Dylan Joyce

K: Jake Olsen

KOS: Jake Weinberg

KO/P Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.

Virginia Tech

P: Nathan Totten

K: John Love

KOS: Cole Byrd

KO/P Return: Que'Sean Brown, Tyseer Denmark, Davion Brown, Jeffrey Overton, Mason Tyler

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