No. 7 Miami (9-1, 7-0) continues to play with players hurt all over, but some are starting to return after missing a few weeks.

Against Virginia Tech, the Hurricanes are expecting two starters to play after being listed on the first ACC availability report.

Zechariah Poyser has been listed as probable while Mark Fletcher Jr. has been removed from the list.

Fletcher missed the second half against Duke after getting nicked up at the end of the first half. Posyer had been out since he delivered a brutal hit at Notre Dame.

Miami S Zechariah Poyser is not dressed for warm-ups and is OUT vs. Duke



More on his status for today's game below 👇https://t.co/ujdyb5Osa9 — Jordan Lopez (@JordanTLopez) November 14, 2026

Both are projected to play, while superstar receiver Malachi Toney is ahead of schedule and is on pace to play the Canes at the ACC Championship Game. That's if Miami gets a win against the Hokies. All signs point ot a positive season for Miami, while Mario Cristobal is on pace for his first 11-win season.

Injury Report: Virginia Tech vs. No. 7 Miami

Virginia Tech:

OUT

LB #25 George Ballance

OL #50 Nathaniel Wright

OL #57 Lucas Austin

OL #74 Marlen Bright

QUESTIONABLE

WR #11 Davion Brown

CB #22 Kenny Woseley Jr.

CB #23 Thomas Williams

RB #27 Marcellous Hawkins

OL #66 Montavious Cunningham

OL #72 Justin Terry

WR #83 Luke Stuewe

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Miami:

OUT

WR #1 Malachi Toney

WR #3 Joshua Moore

RB #6 CharMar Brown

DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine

DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.

OL #66 Max Buchanan

TE #88 Luka Gilbert

PROBABLE

DB #7 Zechariah Poyser

How to Watch: Virginia Tech at No. 6 Miami

Who: Virginia Tech (6-4, 3-4 ACC) vs Miami (8-1, 6-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ESPN

Series History: Miami leads the Series 27-15

Last meeting: Last season, the Hurricanes defeated the Hokies 34-17 after Carson Beck threw for four touchdowns, with Malachi Toney going off with 12 catches for nearly a buck-50 and a touchdown. The Hokies' offense couldn't do anything against Miami's defense.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes had another impressive offensive night against one of the best defenses in the league, in Duke. Javian Mallory scored three touchdowns, while Darian Mensah nearly threw for 400 yards.

Last time out, Hokies: VT found themselves in a bad spot at home against a struggling Stanford team that had been averaging 22.3 points a game and gave up 40 points. They will face the No. 1 offense in the country next.

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