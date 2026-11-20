Two Starting Miami Hurricanes Listed As Probably In Latest Injury Report
In this story:
No. 7 Miami (9-1, 7-0) continues to play with players hurt all over, but some are starting to return after missing a few weeks.
Against Virginia Tech, the Hurricanes are expecting two starters to play after being listed on the first ACC availability report.
Zechariah Poyser has been listed as probable while Mark Fletcher Jr. has been removed from the list.
Fletcher missed the second half against Duke after getting nicked up at the end of the first half. Posyer had been out since he delivered a brutal hit at Notre Dame.
Both are projected to play, while superstar receiver Malachi Toney is ahead of schedule and is on pace to play the Canes at the ACC Championship Game. That's if Miami gets a win against the Hokies. All signs point ot a positive season for Miami, while Mario Cristobal is on pace for his first 11-win season.
Injury Report: Virginia Tech vs. No. 7 Miami
Virginia Tech:
OUT
LB #25 George Ballance
OL #50 Nathaniel Wright
OL #57 Lucas Austin
OL #74 Marlen Bright
QUESTIONABLE
WR #11 Davion Brown
CB #22 Kenny Woseley Jr.
CB #23 Thomas Williams
RB #27 Marcellous Hawkins
OL #66 Montavious Cunningham
OL #72 Justin Terry
WR #83 Luke Stuewe
Miami:
OUT
WR #1 Malachi Toney
WR #3 Joshua Moore
RB #6 CharMar Brown
DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine
DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.
OL #66 Max Buchanan
TE #88 Luka Gilbert
PROBABLE
DB #7 Zechariah Poyser
How to Watch: Virginia Tech at No. 6 Miami
Who: Virginia Tech (6-4, 3-4 ACC) vs Miami (8-1, 6-0 ACC)
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium
TV: ESPN
Series History: Miami leads the Series 27-15
Last meeting: Last season, the Hurricanes defeated the Hokies 34-17 after Carson Beck threw for four touchdowns, with Malachi Toney going off with 12 catches for nearly a buck-50 and a touchdown. The Hokies' offense couldn't do anything against Miami's defense.
Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes had another impressive offensive night against one of the best defenses in the league, in Duke. Javian Mallory scored three touchdowns, while Darian Mensah nearly threw for 400 yards.
Last time out, Hokies: VT found themselves in a bad spot at home against a struggling Stanford team that had been averaging 22.3 points a game and gave up 40 points. They will face the No. 1 offense in the country next.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5