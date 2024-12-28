BREAKING: Another Hurricanes Wide Receiver Declares for the NFL Draft
ORLANDO, Fl - Another Miami Hurricane receiver has declared for the NFL Draft ahead of the Pop-Tarts Bowl game between the Hurricanes and Iowa State.
First it was senior Savier Restrepo and now it is the Houston transfer Sam Brown Jr. who had a good season for the Hurricanes.
BREAKING NEWS: Restrepo Opts Out Of Pop-Tarts Bowl, Declares for NFL Draft
Brown was a favorite target for the superstar quarterback Cam Ward catching 36 balls, racking in 509 yards and two TDs for the Canes. His best game in the Orange and Green came against against Louisville where he finished the game with three recpetions, 135 yards and a Td in a critical game for the Canes.
It was also an up and down season for the receiver as well. There was a lot of expectation for the wide receiver coming in as the No. 3 slot but fluctuate back and forth between Isaiah Horton who has now committed to Alabama.
Brown finishes his collegiate career with 1903 total yards nine touchdowns and 149 receptions. He is a projected sixth-round pick in this year's draft and the No. 23 receiver on the board.