Breaking Down Miami's 2022 Pre-ACC Football Schedule

Cover Photo: Miami's James Williams; Photo credit to James Vinlove of USA Today Sports.

For the Miami Hurricanes, the 2022 early season slate appears to be a combination of three games that this squad can win along with one true road contest against a top 10 opponent in the middle of the docket.

It’s an interesting beginning for new head coach Mario Cristobal and his return to Coral Gables. All Hurricanes has broken down each of the four non-conference games below, prior to going over each of Miami’s ACC opponents in a story to follow.

Sept. 3: Bethune-Cookman

The Wildcats finished 2021 with a 2-9 record. The victories came against Alcorn State and Grambling State, during back-to-back November contests, meaning Bethune-Cookman started the year with eight consecutive losses. The Wildcats also lost five games by double digits last season.

Sept. 10: Southern Miss

With just a 27-32 record over the past five seasons, including a 3-9 record in 2021, the Golden Eagles are a struggling program. Averaging just 17.7 points per contest last fall, Southern Miss ranked 122 out of 130 FBS programs. The hope is that sophomore signal caller Ty Keyes' return to the starting lineup will spark the Golden Eagles’ offensive attack.

On defense, Southern Miss gave up 27.9 points per game last season. The Golden Eagles return seven starters on that side of the football, including sack leader Josh Carr with 4.5.

Sept. 17: @ Texas A&M

The Aggies are a preseason top pick by multiple publications, and return one of the staunchest defenses in college football. Last season, they held opponents to 15.9 points per game, ranking No. 3 nationally. Of note, the Aggies return three starters in the secondary.

6-foot-2 junior cornerback Jaylon Jones, who intercepted two passes last and recorded 35 total tackles, returns. After starting as a true freshman, Tyreek Chappell also comes back at the other cornerback position. He had 41 tackles, an interception, and nine passes defended last year.

Kyle Field, home of the Texas A&M Aggies. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The leading tackler in the secondary is in the lineup again with safety Antonio Johnson. He is coming off a season with his 79 stops being second for the Aggies. The defense is not the issue, but who’s taking snaps could be.

Shall it be Haynes King after returning from his knee injury, or LSU transfer Max Johnson? Regardless of who’s taking snaps, finding speedy receiver Ainias Smith is a must.

His 47 receptions paced the Aggies last fall, while also having 509 yards and six touchdowns from those grabs. Miami dealing with Smith on the gridiron assumes he’s able to play for Texas A&M. However, Smith was arrested on July 20, meaning any potential suspension is worth monitoring ahead of the Week 3 contest.

There’s one more obstacle to beating the Aggies when they are at home.

Playing in front of the crazed fans at Kyle Field also provides Texas A&M with a big advantage. It’s one of the loudest football stadiums, whether college or professional, Miami or any opposing team must deal with.

Sep. 24: Middle Tennessee State

Middle Tennessee State is rebuilding its offense after averaging 29.8 points per game last season. Just two starters are back, but there is hope with the return of quarterback Chase Cunningham, who in eight games threw 16 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

Defensively, the Blue Raiders’ 2021 season saw them allow 25.7 points per contest, coming in at No. 57 in the nation. They return six defensive starters.

Overall, Miami should have a two-game jumpstart prior to playing on the road against the Aggies. At that point, the schedule becomes much more difficult.

If Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and his offensive teammates can overcome a talented Texas A&M defense at Kyle Field, as well as James Williams and the defense do their job, the Hurricanes could find themselves at 3-0 heading into the home contest against Middle Tennessee State. At that point, it's hard to imagine Miami not being 4-0 heading into ACC play.

