Breaking Down the First Half of Miami's 2022 ACC Schedule

The first four games of the Miami Hurricanes’ Atlantic Coast Conference schedule produces three quality teams and one squad they should defeat handily.

Two home games and two road contests balance out the four-team group. Here’s a closer look at the first half of the ACC slate for Miami, with the second half of its ACC action coming tomorrow.

Oct. 8: North Carolina

Mack Brown became a coaching star during his first tenure as the North Carolina head coach (1988-1997). During that time, North Carolina went from 1-10 records in 1988 and 1989 to a 1992 and 1993 records of 9-3 and a 10-3.

He helped to build up the Tar Heels before becoming the head coach at Texas (1998-2013), where he won the 2005 National Championship with famed Vince Young at quarterback. Now he’s back at his old stomping grounds.

Since Brown came back to Chapel Hill in 2019, the Tar Heels are 21-17 overall and 14-12 in ACC play. The roster’s talent, however, is on the upswing. Most notably, there’s more speed and size across the Tar Heels’ roster. The hope is that Brown's recruiting efforts begin to take shape this fall.

The offense could see two quarterbacks play – Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell – in an effort to replace now NFL and Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. Maye is the higher-ranked signal caller coming out of high school, but it’s a close race coming into fall camp.

The key for whichever signal-caller is behind center is to find wide receiver Josh Downs. The rising junior caught 101 passes for 1,335 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He's one of the most spectacular players in college football, as the following video displays:

The rushing attack could feature multiple players with high-level ability, albeit little experience, with British Brooks the likely starter. He ran for 295 yards, 9.5 yards per carry on average, and four scores as a reserve last year. Look for the Tar Heels to rotate at least two running backs.

A senior-dominant offensive line leads the way for the rushing attack, so the offense has a chance to shine if the quarterback(s) can get a rhythm with the other offensive skill position players.

Defensively, North Carolina changed coordinators and went with veteran Gene Chizik. After allowing 32.1 points per game, coming in at 105 nationally, the Tar Heels should improve this fall. The defense returns seven starters, including all three of the defensive linemen.

The powerful Myles Murphy needs to become a stalwart, as the junior defensive end is one of the most talented players in the ACC regardless of position. He created 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks last season.

He’s capable of doubling his negative yardage plays. Additionally, the Tar Heels are loaded with defensive line talent. Therefore, rotating fresh players into the lineup should help them in the fourth quarter of close games.

The linebackers need to improve overall, but there is a star in the group. Cedric Gray is coming off a campaign in which he totaled 100 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery. The backend of the defense is a bigger concern than linebacker, although there’s talent.

The secondary disappointed last season. It’s a major reason why North Carolina allowed a 42% third down conversion rate, coming in at 97 out of 130 defenses.

The key is for ultra-talented Tony Grimes to live up to his talent level at cornerback. He’s long, fast, and athletic, but he needs to make more big plays. He did not record an interception last fall, although he did create nine pass breakups.

Overall, the UNC secondary returns three starters, with safeties Cam’Ron Kelly producing four interceptions and Ja’Qurious Conley accounting for two of his own.

Oct. 15: @ Virginia Tech

The Hokies are in a coaching transition, as newly hired head coach Brent Pry comes over from Penn State after being the defensive coordinator for eight seasons. He has much work to do after the Virginia Tech program has gone 34-29 during the past five campaigns, including 0-4 in bowl games.

The offense is the biggest concern after averaging 23.7 points per game. More explosive plays are needed, and that’s with top receptions and touchdown catch leader Tayvion Robinson transferring to Kentucky for his senior season.

Pry did hire Wisconsin offensive line coach Joe Rudolph away from Wisconsin, so look for the Hokies to attack by ground more than by air. Running back Malachi Thomas will be the primary beneficiary. He tallied 440 rushing yards, 4.73 average, and three scores last season.

The quarterback situation is unsettled with Grant Wells and Jason Brown the leading contenders to take snaps. If quarterback play is suspect for the Hokies, another mediocre finish could be coming. That’s been an issue with Virginia Tech since the 2017 season began.

On defense, the defensive line features returning starters TyJuan Garbutt at defensive end and Norell Pollard at defensive tackle. Garbutt’s 3.5 sacks ranked second in Virginia Tech’s 2021 defense, and he will likely pace the Hokies in sacks this fall.

Playing next to him is Pollard, at 6-foot and 280 pounds, he is in the mold of a long line of quick and penetrating defensive tackles the Hokies are known for producing. Pollard had better numbers in 2020 than 2021, so he needs to improve and be a player the VT defensive staff can rely on this upcoming season. Playing behind the defensive line is one of the nation’s best defenders regardless of position.

At the linebacker level, Virginia Tech has a strong 1-2 punch. Dax Hollifield comes back for his senior season after leading the Hokies with 92 stops. He also accounted for nine tackles for loss, an interception, a pass breakup, four quarterback hurries and 4.5 sacks, the latter of which also led the Hokies.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker has a chance to challenge for ACC Defensive Player of the Year and All-American honors before heading to the NFL.

Playing next to Hollifield is Alan Tisdale, and he was also highly productive with 84 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

Three of four members of the secondary return. Cornerback Dorian Strong could be the key, as the now sophomore is coming off a freshman campaign that saw him record 23 tackles, one tackle for loss, an interception, and six passes broken up. Another step forward by Strong could help significantly reduce the 25.3 points per game the defense allowed.

Oct. 22: Duke

This will be the second week in a row that Miami faces an ACC opponent with a new head coach, as Mike Elko takes over as the new boss after being the defensive coordinator for Texas A&M from 2018-2021. The change was needed after Duke went 3-9 in 2021, including an 0-8 record in ACC play.

Although he’s a defensive mind, Elko needs to find a way to help a hapless offensive unit for the Blue Devils that averaged just 22.8 points per game, ranking No. 102. His defensive expertise is needed on the other side of the ball, too. Duke’s defense allowed 39.8 points per game, coming in at No. 127.

The offensive skill players are almost all new, but the Duke offensive line has four of five starters returning. Look for running backs Jaylen Coleman and Jordan Waters to get plenty of opportunities to run behind that line while Elko works in a new signal caller between Riley Leonard and Jordan Moore.

On defense, edge defender R.J. Oben is coming back after recording 25 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, and eight hurries. He’s one of the ACC’s better defensive ends.

At linebacker, Shaka Heyward deserves mention as a possible All-ACC performer and possible All-American. He’s coming off a 2021 season with 98 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and five hurries.

The secondary is the defense’s biggest concern, and that’s a unit that’s not expected to start a single senior. Duke gave up

Oct. 29: @ Virginia

Another ACC opponent, another new head coach, making it three in a row. Tony Elliott comes over to Virginia after being the offensive coordinator for Clemson. He has a unique situation that he’s inheriting on offense and at least some potential on defense.

The pass-happy Cavaliers bring back their star quarterback Brennan Armstrong for his fifth-year senior season. He accumulated 4,489 passing yards, 65.2% completion rate, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this past season. That’s just from 11 contests, as he missed the game against Notre Dame with an injury.

Armstrong is likely to pass for a bunch of yards again, assuming the offensive line can protect him. All five starters were lost. That’s a difficult task for any unit. The pass catchers, however, are dynamic.

All three of Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson, and Billy Kemp IV are big-time performers. Wicks led the Cavaliers with nine touchdown receptions, as well as 1,203 yards and a whopping 21.1 yards per catch. The last statistic ranked him No. 5 in the nation.

Thompson had the most catches with 77, and he produced 973 yards, 12.6 average, and two touchdowns. Kemp IV was also impactful as a slot with 75 catches, 742 yards, 9.9 yards and six touchdowns.

Additionally, look out for the return of receiver Lavel Davis. He’s coming off an ACL injury, but in 2022 he went off as a true freshman to the tune of 20 receptions, 515 yards, 25.8 average, and five touchdowns. Additionally, he’s listed at 6’7”, so he’s a definite red zone threat.

The rushing attack is not expected to be a major factor, but it may not have to be with the way Virginia throws the ball. Defensively, there’s much to work on for Elliott and his staff.

The defense gave up over 30 points six times, as well as allowing an average of 31.8 points per contest, coming in at 103 nationally.

The key to the defensive front is finding more ways to free up Jahmeer Carter. The 315-pound nose guard is a space-eater, but he’s also one that can be disruptive at times.

He recorded 23 tackles and two tackles for loss. Carter is the only returning starter along the defensive line for the Cavaliers. That’s concerning considering the entire defense only accounted for 18 sacks last year.

In the middle, Nick Jackson is a possible All-American after his 117 tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries and two pass breakups in 2021. It’s an inexperienced linebacker corps, however, so it will be interesting to see how teams attack Jackson and the second level of the Cavaliers’ defense.

Both starting cornerbacks return with Darius Bratton and Anthony Johnson. From the two, Johnson is known as the biggest playmaker. He picked off three passes and broke up another six passes. Bratton broke up six passes of his own.

Safety Coen King comes back to his starting slot after 40 tackles and half a tackle for loss. Even with all three of these players coming back to the secondary, it’s a unit that is under fire for allowing 240.2 passing yards per game. That secondary, along with a porous pass rush, represents the No. 80 passing defense from 2021.

Looking at the Hurricanes' first four ACC opponents, there’s no one stalwart amongst the Tar Heels, Hokies, Blue Devils or Cavaliers. Miami has a chance to win each of these games.

Outside of Duke, however, there’s no team that the Hurricanes should win on talent alone. Miami needs to play sound and focused football to come out 4-0 from its first four ACC contests.

