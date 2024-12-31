BREAKING: Miami Fires Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry
CORAL GABLES, Fl - With less than 24 hours away from the new year, the Miami Hurricanes have made a crucial change for the program's future. Defensive coordinator Lance Guirdy has been let go.
The Hurricanes were ranked 40th in total defense this year but it constantly looked like the worst in program history and Guirdy was in charge of it. Constant big plays down the field with a secondary that looked lost at any given time moment and didn't let a simple motion concept be called and a touchdown was automatic for opposing team.
Against FBS opponents, Miami finished 70th in scoring defense (26.7 PPG), 50th in 3rd Down Defense (37.75%) and 82nd in takeaways (1.3),
Guirdy in his second year looked to have promise after a great defensive job during his first season. Now with clear glasses, it was more of the players lead defense than a coach's one.
Mario Cristobal issues the following statement on the decision:
“I want to first thank Coach Guidry for his contributions to the University of Miami. In a continuous effort to always improve all aspects of our program, I have decided to make a change on defense. We will move forward and make decisions that provide our players, staff, and program the best opportunity to win and develop at the highest level.”
The Hurricanes will now begin its search for their third defensive coordinator of the Cristobal Era, following Guidry and Kevin Steele.
