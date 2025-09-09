All Hurricanes

Byrum Brown Could Be a Problem for No. 5 Miami

The Miami Hurricanes have a history of struggling with running quarterbacks, and the South Florida Bulls have one of the best duel-threat QBs in the country.

Justice Sandle

Sep 6, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (17) throws the ball against the Florida Gators in the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — History tends to repeat itself if one is not careful and prepared from previous events.

No. 5 Miami (2-0) faced off against No. 18 USF (2-0) last season, and in the first half, it was a back-and-forth game that could have gone a different way had Cam Ward not put his superman cape on. What was also apparent was that the ability of a dual-threat quarterback was a clear weakness that the Hurricanes struggled with.

The South Florida Bulls still have that same quarterback from last season, and Mario Cristobal knows that he is coming in with a vengeance.

Sep 6, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (17) runs against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

While senior quarterback Byrum Brown only has one passing touchdown, he has nearly thrown for 500 yards in two games (473) and has two rushing touchdowns early into the 2025 season. His legs and his arm strength are what the Hurricanes are focused on heading into another ranked game this season.

"I think what doesn't get talked about enough is the fact that, I think, he leads the country in the most consecutive passes without throwing an interception," Cristobal said. "And he could throw it all. I mean, the deep ball is phenomenal deep ball by him, the quick game, the intermediate game."

Cristobal continued.

"The off-script plays, hard to contain, hard to bring down. He combines the best of both worlds of the college, you know, modern-day quarterback. So he's a big dude, too. He sees the field really, really well. I don't think he ever gets phased.

"I thought he put an exclamation point on one of his plays against Boise, when he ran through and he came free on that one particular scramble, and he could have glided into the end zone, but he made it a point to go and put a hit on the defender. So he's a winner, and he's tough and he's physical, smart, so great football player."

Crisotbal also knows that his scrambling ability continues to make him dangerous. The Hurricanes struggled to tackle him when he was loose last year, but the Hurricanes also have a new coordinator who preaches to swarm the ball.

Still, Brown is one of the best runners in the country.

