Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo Continue to be Honored with All-American Distinctions
With the dyamic tandom of quarterback Cam Ward and reciver Xavier Restrepo, they continue to gaurner All-American honors this time from the Football Writers Association of America.
The 2024 Football Writers Association of America All-America Team, presented in partnership with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, has five repeat All-Americans and 16 players on teams competing in the College Football Playoff at the front of players from 40 different schools. Players from the expanded Big Ten and Southeastern Conferences make up 27, or half, of the 54-member team with nine of the Football Bowl Subdivision conferences represented plus an Independent.
Ward leads the country in passing touchdowns (36) and quarterback rating (88.0). The 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award winner also ranks second in all of FBS in passing yards (4,123), passing yards per game (343.6), points responsible for (254) and total offense (359.9).
The 5-foot-10, 198-pound wide receiver set new school records for career receptions (200) and career receiving yards (2,844), after establishing the single-season mark for catches (85) a year ago.
With Ward and Restrepo leading the way, the Hurricanes boast the top offensive unit in the nation, pacing all FBS programs in scoring offense (44.2), total offense (538.3), yards per play (7.6), first downs (327) and third down conversion rate (56.5).
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon (6-0, 200, Sr., Mililani, Hawaii)
RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State (5-9, 215, Jr., Jacksonville, Fla.)
RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa (6-0, 225, Jr., Hamilton, Ohio)
WR Harold Fannin, Bowling Green (6-4, 230, Jr., Canton, Ohio)
WR Nick Nash, San Jose State (6-3, 195, Sr., Irvine, Calif.)
TE Tyler Warren, Penn State (6-6, 261, Sr., Mechanicsville, Va.)
OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas (6-4, 320, Jr., Humble, Texas)
OL Will Campbell, LSU (6-6, 323, Jr., Monroe, La.)
OL Wyatt Milum, West Virginia (6-6, 317, Sr., Kenova, W. Va.)
OL Addison West, Western Michigan (6-3, 305, R-Sr., Cary, Ill.)
C Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State (6-4, 305, Gr., Buford, Ga.)
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DE Abdul Carter, Penn State (6-3, 252, Jr., Philadelphia, Pa.)
DE Kyle Kennard, South Carolina (6-5, 254, Sr., Atlanta, Ga.)
DT Mason Graham, Michigan (6-3, 320, Jr., Mission Viejo, Calif.)
DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss (6-3, 305, Jr., Powell, Tenn.)
LB Shaun Dolac, Buffalo (6-1, 225, Gr., West Seneca, N.Y.)
LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana (6-1, 233, Jr., Fredericksburg, Va.)
LB Jay Higgins, Iowa (6-2, 232, Sr., Indianapolis, Ind.)
DB Jahdae Barron, Texas (5-11, 200, Sr., Austin, Texas)
DB Caleb Downs, Ohio State (6-0, 205, Jr., Hoschton, Ga.)
DB Malaki Starks, Georgia (6-1, 205, Jr., Jefferson, Ga.)
DB Nohl Williams, California (6-1, 200, Sr., Oxnard, Calif.)
FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS
K Collin Rogers, SMU (6-4, 219, Jr., Prattville, Ala.)
P Alex Mastromanno, Florida State (6-1, 241, Sr., Melbourne, Australia)
KR Keelan Marion, BYU (6-0, 195, Jr., Atlanta, Ga.)
PR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa (5-10, 196, Sr., Williamsburg, Iowa)
AP Travis Hunter, Colorado (6-1, 185, Jr., Suwanee, Ga.)
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE: QB Cam Ward, Miami; RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee; RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State; WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona; WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami; TE Colston Loveland, Michigan; OL Tyler Booker, Alabama; OL Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota; OL Lucas Scott, Army West Point; OL Clay Webb, Jax State; C Parker Brailsford, Alabama.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE: DE Mike Green, Marshall; DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech; DT Howard Cross III, Notre Dame; DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon; LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama; LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma; LB Jackson Woodard, UNLV; DB Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina; DB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana; DB Terrence Spence, James Madison; DB Xavier Watts, Notre Dame.
SECOND TEAM SPECIALISTS: K Kenneth Almendares, Louisiana; P Kai Kroeger, South Carolina; KR Winston Wright, East Carolina; PR Josh Cameron, Baylor; AP Desmond Reid, Pitt.