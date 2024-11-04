Cam Ward Earns Another ACC Honor After An Electric Offensive Showcase
Cam Ward was named ACC Quarterback of the Week, as announced Monday afternoon by the conference.
The Heisman front runner finished the day 25-41, 400 yards, and five touchdowns, and the recording tying play was complemented by receiver Xavier Restrepo and a record-breaking day on a 66-yard touchdown to cap off a 36-3 second-half run during the remainder of the game to earn a 53-31 win and improve to 9-0.
Xavier Restrepo Breaks Two All Time Records To Cement Himself As A Hurricanes Legend
During his Heisman Trophy campaign, the 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback helped the No. 4 Miami create 527 yards of offense, posting 50-plus points for a program-record fifth different time. During the final 22:16, Miami outscored the Blue Devils (6-3, 2-3 ACC), 36-3, as the Canes notched their third double-digit comeback win this season.
Ward (29) is now tied for the most passing touchdowns in a season at Miami, matching Steve Walsh (1988) and also moved past Landry Fields (16,646) for fifth on the NCAA’s all-time, all-division passing yards list.
Ward was previously tabbed ACC Quarterback of the Week on Sept. 3, Sept. 23, Sept. 30, Oct. 7, and Oct. 21.