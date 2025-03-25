Cam Ward Explains why he did not Throw at the NFL Combine
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami's Pro Day was more than just watching Cam Ward dazzle with throws to lock in his No. 1 pick with the Tennessee Titans. It was a chance for others to share the spotlight with him.
Ward is the odds-on favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, but he also wanted to highlight that it was not just him who made the Hurricanes the No. 1 offense in the country last season. It was the driving force for him not to throw at the NFL Combine.
Miami's offense was electric last year thanks to the dominant receiving core of Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, Sam Brown Jr., and Elijah Arroyo. Ward laced pigskin around the Hurricanes' practice facilities during his throwing period and highlighted those core guys after to give NFL scouts a sneak peak into favorite targets.
"Them boy is different, Ward said, praising his receiving cores from his season. "As you see, [Jacolby George] don't get tired; he showed it today. [Xavier] Restrepo doesn't get tired, he shows today. He wins in man, and Elijah [Arroyo] is just one of those different tight ends. I think by the end of his career, he will solidify himself as a top 10 tight end in the NFL. That's not even from just making plays and scoring touchdowns that say just give having effort. He's one of the best teammates I had he works hard every day, even when he is hurt. He never complains in the locker room and never complains on the field; all he wants to do is motivate his guys and win."
Pro Day showed that Ward is the Alpha leader and the ultimate team guy. No matter where his former teammates land, he wants nothing but the best for them. It just goes to show that he is a franchise leader and another great quarterback preparing to enter the NFL.
"I'll be tuning in to them boys for sure," Ward said. "They know that I've got their back at all times. I'm just hoping that one day I get to play with all my teammates again."