Cam Ward's Stellar Pro Day 'Solidifies' He is the No. 1 Overall Pick in the NFL Draft
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Cam Ward is a lock to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after captivating all 32 NFL teams during Miami Pro Day.
Ward did all his routine throws that captivated the Miami Hurricane fan base all season. The Tennesee Titans loved everything they saw from their potential next franchise quarterback, but wanted to feel the Cam Ward experience in person before they decide on the Hiesman Finalist. Ward believes there should be no doubt who is No. 1 and was placed with his work during Pro Day.
"No," Ward said, following his Prp Day. "I think it was solidified throughout film. Whatever I do on Pro day, throws I make, it shouldn't have no judgment to the film because at the end of the day, it is about playing football, and I just want to work on specific stuff within my drops. Get my receivers what they needed, but I think we had a pretty good Pro Day."
It is a Pro Day, so most of the throws Ward made were not in the fast-paced game-breaking speed of the NFL, but he finished his first 50 throws with only one incompletion. What more does he need to show that he is everything that a team would want in a franchise quarterback?
Ward believes he has solidified he is one of the best players in the draft regardless of who takes him in the first top five picks.
"I'm solidifying it today," Ward said. They finally got to see me throw in person. That should be all they need to see, but at the end of the day, whether they want to give the pick up or not, I'm going be happy with whatever team I go to, so I'm just trying to play football."
More Cam Ward On Miami Hurricanes On SI:
CBS Sports Ranks The Top Five Places for Cam Ward To Land
Cam Ward to Titans at No. 1? Insiders Say It’s a Done Deal
Elijah Arroyo Highlights the Leadership of Cam Ward Ahead of the NFL Draft
Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski 'Impressed' with Cam Ward
Miami's Cam Ward Compared to Future Hall of Fame Quarterback
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.