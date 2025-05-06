Cam Ward Continue To Garner Support From New Titan Teammates
The Tennessee Titans selected former Miami Hurricanes star quarterback Cam Ward first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft last Thursday night. Since then, we have heard nothing but positive reports about his leadership and incredible work ethic. His teammates have also had plenty to say about their new franchise quarterback. Recently, we heard comments from staring guard Peter Skoronski and newly acquired safety Xavier Woods.
OL Peter Skoronski On How Ward Earns Respect From The Line:
"Nothing but his job," Skoronski said. "It's simple, just do what he has to do. We have faith in him, obviously – he was picked No.1 for a reason. We have faith in him, and if he just works hard, which I trust he will, there's nothing magical (he has to do). Just doing your job and being accountable and being consistent, and that's all it will take. We have trust in him, and that will only continue to build as we get to do stuff and get into camp... The arm. Obviously, he has a ton of experience under his belt, five years, which I think is a great thing. … He did an unbelievable job at Miami. So, excited to see how that translates and what he can bring to us and make us better."
Safety Xavier Woods On Tennessee's New Era & Coaching Staff:
"Here, Cam is coming to a coaching staff that has been here, … with a plan already in place since (Brian Callahan) has been here," Woods said. "He has guys that know the system already. He is going to have some consistency, and he has a coaching staff that has been here. So, (he has to) rely on that, and rely on the vets that you have in the quarterback room, the receiver room."
