Miami's Andres Borregales Joins Patriots, Aiming To Follow Adam Vinatieri’s Legacy
The New England Patriots grabbed former Miami Hurricanes kicker Andres Borregales in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While at Miami, the star kicker established himself as one of the best at his position in the country, if not the very best. He fills a much-needed role for the Pats and is fully expected to be locked into the starting job moving forward. He says he's "happy to be a Patriot" and took some time to tell the New England Football Journal about what he's looking forward to about kicking in the Northeast and his approach to kicking field goals when it comes to having the mental toughness to be successful at the job.
Borregales On Kicking In The Snow Like His Idol, Adam Vinatieri:
“I mean, I’m excited. All my life, I looked up to Adam Vinatieri, a legend, honestly. Especially all those kicks in the snow and clutch kicks in the snow, actually. I can’t wait to experience that. I know a lot of people thought that, obviously, being from Miami, I can’t handle the cold. I think I can prove people wrong about that.”
Borregales On His Approach And Mentality After A Bad Kick:
“Really, it just comes down to short-term memory. If you miss one, OK, so be it, on to the next, and just continue that streak. Even if it is a game-winning kick, celebrate for a time because you got to enjoy the good times too. The very next day, now it’s time to get back to work because you never know what comes in the future. As a kicker, I had this saying. It’s a, “one shot, one kill” mentality. You get one shot just to make a field goal.”
