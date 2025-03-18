Miami Hurricanes Trio Shines in 2025 ACC Wide Receiver Draft Rankings
The ACC has a ton of talented young prospects who have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. We are going to take a look at the top wide receiver prospects from the conference and see where Xavier Restrepo, Sam Brown, and Jacolby George fit into the ranking. Here, we are only going to focus on wide receiver prospects who we have graded out to be drafted and not be post-draft free-agent pickups.
2025 NFL Draft: ACC Wide Receiver Rankings
1. Eric Ayomanor, Stanford Cardinals
2. Xavier Restrepo, Miami Hurricanes
3. Sam Brown, Miami Hurricanes
4. Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville Cardinals
5. Jacolby George, Miami Hurricanes
6. Da'Quan Felton, Virginia Tech Hokies
7. Konta Mumpfield, Pittsburgh Panthers
8. Dominick Blaylock, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
9. Chris Tyree, Virginia Cavaliers
You can make a strong case for Restrepo being the WR1 in this group because he is currently the best wide receiver listed. However, what caused him to drop to the WR2 is the fact that Ayomanor has the skill set and potential to possibly develop into a true WR1 on the next level. Restrepo is going to be a possession and slot guy. Restrepo is the safer pick and could be a big-time possession guy compared to the likes of Julian Edelman and Jarvis Landry, nevertheless, he does have some limitations.
After what Brown did at the combine, his stock is climbing. He is the WR3 in this close, however, he is not close to being the WR2. He and Brooks are essentially interchangeable.
Many have George ranked lower in this group after his disastrous performance at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. We aren't going to be so fickle. After watching every game he's ever played in college, we don't have any questions regarding his speed, athleticism, or playmaking ability. That combine performance was probably caused by poor technique which shouldn't be a massive concern considering the fact that he isn't being drafted by a track team.
