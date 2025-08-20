Carson Beck is Already Being Hyped as a Heisman Trophy Finalist
After the departure of a quarterback selected as the number-one overall pick in the NFL Draft, most teams would be scrambling as they looked for a new leader. But even with Cam Ward now throwing passes on the pro circuit, it didn't take long for the Miami Hurricanes to find a worthy successor.
Carson Beck, a transfer from the University of Georgia who has already been named a finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award this preseason, is the guy who will command the Hurricanes' offense in 2025. The Jacksonville native comes into the program with high marks, having thrown for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions for the Bulldogs last season. Despite those solid stats, Hurricanes fans (and the college football world in general) are waiting to see how he blossoms now in Coral Gables.
Beck is already being mentioned as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, even though he has yet to throw a pass for the 'Canes. While some may dismiss all the preseason chatter as nothing more than hype, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal believes that the sky is the limit for his new QB.
Standing 6'4" and weighing 220 pounds, Beck has the prototypical size for a pocket passer. He also has a plethora of potential targets to work with. The highly-touted tight end Elija Lofton and a group of young receivers will give the passer a lot of looks. And a quarterback with Beck's experience typically doesn't miss those kinds of opportunities in an open offense.
Miami's Coaching Staff Has Tremendous Trust in Carson Beck
Perhaps the greatest reason to think that Carson Beck will have an incredible 2025 as Miami's quarterback comes from the guy in charge. Mario Cristobal has a ton of faith in his new starter, and it's certain that whatever small storm the passer and his team face.... It will never be as strong as a Hurricane
“His experience shows because he knows what it’s supposed to look like and he has a lot of familiarity with our concepts,” Coach Cristobal said. “And the amount of time that he spends with our people, it’s extraordinary. He’s here early, he’s here late. He’s got a great relationship with those guys, because even while he was hurt he spent a lot of time around the receivers and the offensive linemen, and they forged some really strong relationships.”
“He’s got a great energy to him. People wonder, always, ‘Hey, when you bring in a transfer, what is he going to be like?’ We’re getting the best version of Carson Beck. He’s motivated in the right way."
While Carson Beck may not win the Hesman Trophy in 2025, he will certainly be among the finalists, just like Cam Ward, who finished fourth in the balloting last year. But if the Hurricanes are highly ranked and Beck's numbers are off the charts? Miami could crown its third Heisman winner ever, and the first since 1992 winner, quarterback Gino Toretta. Vinny Testaverde is the only other Hurricane to have won the trophy, in 1986.