Miami will be Counting on Three Talented Young Wide Receivers to Step Up in 2025
The Miami Hurricanes lost some talented skill players after the 2024 season, including the number-one overall pick in the NFL Draft, quarterback Cam Ward. With an exodus of offensive talent, most teams would be reeling and rebuilding. But not in Coral Gables, as the next set of Hurricanes athletes are waiting to take the ball and run with it in 2025.
There will certainly be a lot of fans and observers watching new QB Carson Beck, and for good reason. He's already projected to be a high NFL Draft selection, himself. However, it will be the guys he's throwing to that will be the key to a successful aerial attack. He's got a promising and emerging tight end in Elija Lofton, and a set of young wideouts that should reach the end zone regularly.
Juniors Ray Ray Joseph, along with Sophomores Ny Carr and Joshisa 'JoJo' Trader, will be three threats that have a chance to shine. And while Miami still has seniors CJ Daniels and Tony Johnson, it will be the development of the younger pass catchers that will give Beck more options, as well as allowing head coach Mario Cristobal to really open up the playbook.
The Hurricanes Receiving Corps
Despite losing a lot of offensive firepower, Cristobal has a lot of faith in his young corps of receivers, He says the dedication the group has shown has been a key in their development.
“I think every day we challenge these [receivers] to be more mature," Cristobal said earlier in the year. "And when I say mature, it’s not just age, it’s processes. It’s getting here earlier. It’s getting your activation done so your body can work better while you’re practicing. It’s coming in earlier for meetings and getting extra film time and walkthrough and catching some [on the] JUGS [Machine] or extra JUGS and then staying late to make sure that your mental game is on point."
While the group is mostly unproven, they are already being heralded. JoJo Trader has been named as a potential breakout star in 2025 by ESPN, and the coaching staff has the ultimate confidence in the entire group.
"There hasn't been a year where we haven't felt better going into the season about what we have put together," Cristobal has stated. "That doesn't stop now. This time next year, we feel the same way about needing to feel better."
We feel good about that, but it has to be earned. We feel like we are on pace to have enough guys earn a legitimate two-deep rotation because the quarterbacks feel comfortable with whoever is in at that [wide receiver] position."