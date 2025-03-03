Carson Beck has had 'Positive' Impression Since Arriving to Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Spring practice is here for the Miami Hurricanes and they are ready for a brand new season.
Starting quarterback Carson Beck is also ready for the season. He was seen today at spring practice participating in everything outside of throwing the football. That didn't stop him from getting praised by his head coach Mario Cristobal.
After practice, Cristobal was asked about the arrival of his quarterback and how well he interacted with the team.
"As positive as you can have without actually having any kind of participation in live drills," Cristobal said."The things happened so fast and that one certainly happened a little bit faster and with less familiar than the previous year and so all that stuff I would say relationships and leadership they do take time but everything from initially has been super positive. We're really excited to see him healthy and working with our guys at full speed."
Beck is still recovering from his Tommy John surgery but is ahead of schedule with his recovery. Cristobal expects his quarterback to be back either before the end of spring practice or right at the start of the summer. Good signs continue to shine with the Hurricanes as they prepare for more practices as the 2025 season quickly approaches.
