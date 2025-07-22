Carson Beck Reflects and Compares the Talent Between Georgia and Miami
Georgia and Miami have had numerous conversations over the past year regarding recruiting, teams, and the departure and addition of quarterback Carson Beck.
Beck was a standout quarterback for the Bulldogs in his two seasons starting and leading the team to continued success while also seeing some of the best talent in the country daily in Athens. Beck knows what top talent looks like, and his new team has the same level of talent that he has seen in his three years in the SEC.
“Whenever I was at Georgia, was there a very, very long time it feels – the coaches, players we had, we always had a lot of talent,” Beck said. “Now coming to Miami it’s the same thing. There’s so much talent. And with the coaches, players, all around the board – these dudes just go to work. It’s been very exciting to be accepted into the culture at Miami, really build relationships, get around these guys more and more. We have lot of player led practices – being able to be around the guys, there’s talent all across the board I’m really excited to play with.”
This is also highlighted by his excitement to play in the ACC and have a great season with the Hurricanes. Beck spending most of his time in the SEC has allowed him to grow into one of the best and consistent quarterbacks in the country.
Read More Miami Hurricanes Football News:
The accumulated reps against the level of defenses that he has played will only help the Hurricanes and the team's success for the future, and Beck knows this.
“I’m really excited to get in with the guys start competing and ultimately have a great season,” Beck said. “I think as the years go on I look back to my freshman year of college, second year, third year – as each year goes on you get better and better, more accumulated reps. Some for the defenses I was going up against at Georgia, some of the best defenses ever put together. There’s a lot of experience I can bring to the table. I’m really excited, excited what I am able to bring to the table for this team.”
He will look to use that experience against Notre Dame on August 31 when the Hurricanes can make a massive statement entering the 2025 season.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.