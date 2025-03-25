Carson Beck Sidelined: Miami's Backup QBs Seizing Spring Practice Opportunities
The Miami Hurricanes football team's spring practice is now in full swing. The team is building towards their 2025 campaign, nevertheless, there is one notable absence. The expected starting quarterback, Carson Beck, joined the team this offseason through the transfer portal from the Georgia Bulldogs.
Beck has been extremely limited as he recovers from an injury suffered in his final game of the college football season. He's been present at spring practice but has not been able to compete with the other quarterbacks. However, his absence has opened the door for the other quarterbacks to see more opportunities. Opportunities that head coach Mario Cristobal spoke about at spring practice this weekend:
“Football has a funny way of making people step up when they have to step up. That’s what you see, you know? There’s no reliance. They want to go in there and make plays. These guys now have to make the plays. They have to have presence in the huddle and make sure they get the call correct, make sure they change the play correctly, that they’re signaling and receiving signals and understanding them the right way. So, progress. I’m probably going to use that word ad nauseam, but it’s the whole goal, and as long as we keep doing that and showing good attitude, it’s good.”
We still have no doubt that Beck will be the starting quarterback for the Hurricanes when the season opens, but these reps for the backup quarterbacks could be a blessing in disguise for this team in the event that Beck suffers an injury or simply young quarterbacks gaining much needed experience they can use if they take over the starting job in future seasons. Miami’s QB room looks like it’s in good shape again this year as we get closer to the season.
