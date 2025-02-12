Carson Beck has Marvel Actor 'Excited' about the Miami Hurricanes in 2025
Carson Beck has a superhero excited about the 2025 season for the Miami Hurricanes.
Marvel Actor Danny Ramirez Understands What it is Like Being a Hurricane
Actor Danny Ramirez stars in the latest Marvel movie Captian America: Brand New World, premiering this weekend, and loves the addition of Carson Beck to the Miami Hurricanes. He also gives flowers to the former gunslinger who will soon be headed the NFL.
I'm excited," Ramirez said. "First off I have to give my flowers to Cam Ward. I think Cam was someone who is instantly in my Mount Rushmore of Canes based on how he carried himself and so someone like Carson Beck comes in and sees what Cam has been able to do with Shannon Dawson. I'm excited what what we got."
Now with the disappointment of the season over, he also has optimism that the Hurricanes will be in the playoffs and possibly win a national champion as well.
