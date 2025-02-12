All Hurricanes

Carson Beck has Marvel Actor 'Excited' about the Miami Hurricanes in 2025

Carson Beck has some support from Marvel Actor Danny Ramirez ahead of the 2025 season as he loves the addition of the SEC quarterback.

Justice Sandle

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Georgia won 59-21.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Georgia won 59-21. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Carson Beck has a superhero excited about the 2025 season for the Miami Hurricanes.

Marvel Actor Danny Ramirez Understands What it is Like Being a Hurricane

Actor Danny Ramirez stars in the latest Marvel movie Captian America: Brand New World, premiering this weekend, and loves the addition of Carson Beck to the Miami Hurricanes. He also gives flowers to the former gunslinger who will soon be headed the NFL.

I'm excited," Ramirez said. "First off I have to give my flowers to Cam Ward. I think Cam was someone who is instantly in my Mount Rushmore of Canes based on how he carried himself and so someone like Carson Beck comes in and sees what Cam has been able to do with Shannon Dawson. I'm excited what what we got."

Now with the disappointment of the season over, he also has optimism that the Hurricanes will be in the playoffs and possibly win a national champion as well.

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Miami Hurricanes Legend Snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Again

Where Does Miami's Mario Cristobal Fall in the Coaching Rankings for 2025?

Some In the National Media Loves Carson Beck as the New Miami Quarterback

Miami Returns Former Assistant To Help The Secondary of the Hurricanes

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football