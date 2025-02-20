All Hurricanes

CBS Sports Ranks The Top Five Places for Cam Ward To Land

The Miami Hurricanes star quarterback Cam Ward has a lot of options when it comes to becoming the prospect that changes many franchises' history.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The top of the 2025 NFL Draft has a lot of needs and most of then revole around a quaterback.

Many presume that the quarterback who set the Miami Hurricanes program back to relevance, Cam Ward, will be that quarterback. CBS Sports' Garrett Podell has listened to the landing spots for a star quarterback who could save many of these franchises.

1. Tennessee Titans (1st overall pick)

2. Cleveland Browns (2nd overall pick)

3. New York Giants (3rd overall pick)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (6th overall pick)

5. New York Jets (7th overall pick)

It's easy to see that Ward is not slipping down past the seventh overall pick and is a lock for the top 10. Each of those franchises needs a quarterback.

The Titans have tried with two years of Will Levis and it has not gone well. the Browns are stuck with a contract of an injury-prone and aging Deshaun Watson. The Giants have moved off from Daniel Jones. The Raiders have been in quarterback purgatory since the departure of Derek Carr. The Jets have former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis on their roster but they truly seek for a No. 1 option without another year of Aaron Rodgers on the roster.

Anywhere Cam Ward goes, he will likely be the day one starter so each franshise would be exicted with the quarterback.

More Cam Ward On Miami Hurricanes On SI:

Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders Friendly Yet Competitive Relationship

NFL Draft Analyst Believes that Cam Ward Is the 'Most Pro-Ready' Quarterback in This Class

Miami's Cam Ward Headlines the 2024 All-Transfer Portal Team

Whatever Team Drafts Cam Ward is One Step Closer to a Super Bowl

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football