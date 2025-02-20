CBS Sports Ranks The Top Five Places for Cam Ward To Land
The top of the 2025 NFL Draft has a lot of needs and most of then revole around a quaterback.
Many presume that the quarterback who set the Miami Hurricanes program back to relevance, Cam Ward, will be that quarterback. CBS Sports' Garrett Podell has listened to the landing spots for a star quarterback who could save many of these franchises.
1. Tennessee Titans (1st overall pick)
2. Cleveland Browns (2nd overall pick)
3. New York Giants (3rd overall pick)
4. Las Vegas Raiders (6th overall pick)
5. New York Jets (7th overall pick)
It's easy to see that Ward is not slipping down past the seventh overall pick and is a lock for the top 10. Each of those franchises needs a quarterback.
The Titans have tried with two years of Will Levis and it has not gone well. the Browns are stuck with a contract of an injury-prone and aging Deshaun Watson. The Giants have moved off from Daniel Jones. The Raiders have been in quarterback purgatory since the departure of Derek Carr. The Jets have former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis on their roster but they truly seek for a No. 1 option without another year of Aaron Rodgers on the roster.
Anywhere Cam Ward goes, he will likely be the day one starter so each franshise would be exicted with the quarterback.
