Miami's Cam Ward Headlines the 2024 All-Transfer Portal Team
Another day for Miami's Cam Ward as he is named to another team that highlights his greatness.
Ward leads the way on the 2024 Pro Football Focus All-Transfer Portal Team as the best all-around player and the best offensive player for the team.
"Ward wasn’t just the best quarterback who switched homes in 2024, he was the best quarterback period," Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus said. "He was the most valuable player in the nation according to PFF’s wins above average metric while his 92.9 PFF grade led all FBS signal-callers. Ward led the nation with 39 passing touchdowns while his 4,313 passing yards and 31 big-time throws were both second."
The Hurricanes also had star running back Damien Martinez being highlighted on the list as well.
Miami's Damien Martinez is the Sleeper Running Back in the NFL Draft
"From one Hurricane to another. Martinez’s 94.3 rushing grade was third among FBS tailbacks in 2024, trailing only Ashton Jeanty and Cam Skattebo, Chadwick said. "He averaged 4.5 yards after contact per attempt which was second among Power Four tailbacks."
Each Hurricane was special and will now try to impress more at the NFL Combine in a few weeks. Each has a chance to get drafted high especially Ward who looks to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.