Whatever Team Drafts Cam Ward is One Step Closer to a Super Bowl
If you asked Miami's Cam Ward who would be closer to a ring between the top three teams picking in the NFL Draft this year, he has the answer.
“Who you think closer to a ring outta Tennessee, Cleveland, and New York?" Ward asked. “Whichever one drafts Cam Ward.”
Ward's media run this off-season is highlighting his confidence and the elite alpha dog mentality that was raved about during his single season with the Hurricanes.
With that mentality, he has risen from being a potential sixth-round pick in last year's draft to possibly being the No. 1 player taken off the board this year. He will for sure be the first quarterback taken unless others decide that Colorado's Shedeur Sanders has something Ward lacks. The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and the New York Giants are in the market for a new man under center, and Ward checks many of the boxes you want in your franchise quarterback.
Ward is already scheduled to appear at the NFL Combine alongside his nine other Hurricanes teammates. With an elite performance, he could lock up QB 1 and likely be the No. 1 pick in the draft.
