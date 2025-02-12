NFL Draft Analyst Believes that Cam Ward Is the 'Most Pro-Ready' Quarterback in This Class
Cam Ward continues to be passed around NFL circles as one of the best players in the 2025 class regardless of position.
He believes that he is a generational player and the Tennessee Titans are looking to take one in the first pick of the NFL Draft. If you ask some draft analysts, some believe that Ward is the most pro-ready of any quarterback in the 2025 class.
ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller recently appeared on "NFL Live" and spoke highly of the talented quarterback ahead of the draft.
"I think (Ward) is the most pro-ready of any quarterback in this draft class," Miller said. "The great thing about Cam Ward was from Incarnate Word to Washington State to the University of Miami, he played in different offensive systems. He played with different offensive playmakers. He made every single program better, and his play got better every year."
"(If) you watch the Washington State tape in 2024 and you think, 'Gosh, (Ward) is a Day 3 pick,'" Miller said. "Now we're talking about him being the No. 3 overall pick in the entire draft because of some of the developments he made this past year at Miami."
Ward’s 39 touchdown passes shattered the Miami record for touchdown passes in a single season, surpassing Steve Walsh’s previous UM standard of 29, set in 1988. His 4,313 passing yards and 305 completions broke the school records set by Bernie Kosar in 1984 (262 completions, 3,642 yards). He also posted the best single-season completion percentage (67.2), breaking the mark set by Tyler Van Dyke in 2023 (65.8).
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.