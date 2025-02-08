Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders Friendly Yet Competitive Relationship
It is good that the best quarterbacks in the country are close friends because the media would not wait to put them against each other.
Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders will likely be the first quarterbacks taken off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward is considered the best quarterback in the class but some could have a 1A/1B argument between him and Sanders.
Whatever Team Drafts Cam Ward is One Step Closer to a Super Bowl
Both quarterbacks have a close relationship. They train together, alongside Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones, and have been working together to prepare for the NFL Combine.
Sanders talked about their relationship making his media rounds during Super Bowl weekend.
"It's cool we are close because if we weren't the media would definitely try to pin us against each other," Sanders said on This Is Football. "A lot of the stuff we just are saying even in the viral clips we genuinely like play around."
Typically with draft picks, everyone loves to nitpick at every little thing each player does. Sanders knows that with Ward, their relationship is solid so no matter who goes before or after each other in this class they will all be fine.
"That's just the relationship," Sanders said. "It's good that we have a relationship because a lot of people try to take things and put it out of context. It's childish. I'm thankful that the other prospects that I believe are going one, two, and three, we're all cool."
