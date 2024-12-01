Coaching Blunders Doom Hurricanes One More Time With Title Implications On The Line
It was all for naught. It is very possible Miami's quest for a national title died at the JMA Dome in Syracuse.
Miami found a way to blow a 21-0 lead in the first half to lose their season finale to Syracuse 42-38.
The Hurricanes had a chance to do great things this season, but chances are it is not going to happen. Winning 10 games and settling for a bowl bid, instead of a playoff seed is not a successful season for Miami.
They could have played for their first Atlantic Coast Conference title. However, it is not going to happen this season.
Instead, Southern Methodist University will play Clemson for the title and a shot at a top seed in the College Football Playoff, which according to ESPN, Miami has a 40 percent chance of making.
Miami has to hope the College Football Playoff Committee finds a way to get them into the 12-team playoff with an at-large bid.
If Miami fails to get in to the tournament, it would be a colossal waste of a season where several players turned in individual record-setting performances which would have gone for naught.
CRISTOBAL BLUNDER IN KICKING LATE FIELD GOAL
The decision by Mario Cristobal to trot out Andres Borregales to kick a 27-yard field goal with 3:42 remaining could be another Cristobal blunder. This was more monumental than the failure to take a knee against Georgia Tech in 2023.
Miami could not stop Syracuse in the second half. If Miami went for the touchdown and lost, so be it. However, defensive coordinator Lance Guidry did not stop the Orangmen all game.
What made Cristobal think he was going to do it with the game on the line? Miami's offense would not see the ball again either way. The field goal was a mere statistic which does not mean a thing.
At least if Miami had attempted to score the touchdown, they could have played for a shot at overtime, or gone for two and the win. Once again, poor coaching and late-game management further doom the Hurricanes.
IF THE CANES MISS THE PLAYOFF, THE SEASON WAS A WASTE
A season where you win 10 games, including rivalry wins over Florida and Florida State, have a record setting quarterback in Cam Ward and a receiver like Xavier Restrepo, mean nothing when you can't beat Georgia Tech and Syracuse on the road.
This was a game Miami should have won. Defensive coordinator Lance Guidry could not summon up the courage in his defense to get a fourth- quarter stop when they needed it.
RESTREPO HAD A BIG GAME, BUT ALSO HURT THE CANES WITH SECOND HALF FUMBLE
The play of the game was a fumble by Xavier Restrepo in the second half which was returned 56 yards for a Syracuse touchdown. It was the second straight game Restrepo fumbled.
Those points would separate the Canes from a date with SMU for the ACC Championship.
Restrepo, who is Miami's all-time leading receiver, had an otherwise good day at the office with 148 yards on nine receptions. He also scored a touchdown.
However, the fumble will live in infamy and will be one play the Canes fans will not soon forget. It was Miami's only turnover on the day. Retrepo had a brilliant career at Miami. He will succeed in the National Football League. However, on this last Saturday in November, the fumble was the turning point of the game.
GUIDRY DID NOT ADJUST TO TAKE McCORD OUT OF HIS GAME
You also have to point fingers at Guidry. The Syracuse offense was exactly what Miami expected. They did not put in any new wrinkles Guidry did not expect. This is what Syracuse showed all season.
Guidry got what everyone knew was coming and he could not scheme up to stop it. He could not even come up with halftime adjustments to derail Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord.
They expected a big dose of McCord's passing. It is exactly what they got. Guidry could not come up with a scheme to defend it. He picked Miami's defense apart all game long.
McCord was brilliant in the victory. He went 26-of-36 for 380 yards. He outdueled Miami's gunslinger Cam Ward, who also saw any shot at a Heisman Trophy go out the window.
Ward had a good game, but he would need a great game on this particular Saturday. He went 25-for-36 for 349 yards and two scores. He did not throw an interception.
Most people who know college football knew McCord was a stud. He was expected to shred the Hurricanes secondary.
He did just that.