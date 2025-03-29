All Hurricanes

Competition Brought Tulane Transfer Tight End Alex Bauman to Miami

"Tight End U" has been a staple for the Hurricanes over decades, and now a new player enters his name into the tight end conversation as transfer Alex Baumann raves about the competition Miami brings.

Justice Sandle

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave tight end Alex Bauman (87) runs with the ball after catching a pass against USC Trojans defensive back Latrell McCutchin (21)in the fourth quarter in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes and producing NFL-level tight ends have been a trademark for the program. Tulane transfer tight end Alex Bauman wants to be the next player listed in that conversation.

"Tight End U" has a lot of competition this year after Elijah Arroyo gets drafted into the NFL. Bauman will be one of the top targets, alongside sophomore star Elija Lofton. Bauman knows the opportunity here is right for the taking and is excited to get to work for the Hurricanes.


“I had a great time at Tulane, three years there," Bauman said. "Just looking for a new opportunity in the [transfer] portal. Miami reached out, and I had a great opportunity here with Coach Woodiel and the team. I’m just excited to get to practice, going through spring ball, getting to know everybody, going through workouts, all that stuff. I’m really excited.”

He plans to play but also help an extremely young room. He will be one of the oldest players in that room, and taking time to do everything he can to help and be productive is what he wants to show and provide as a Hurricane.

“Just helping the tight end room. We have some elite players in the tight end room, and a lot is asked of the tight end room. Coming from last year, Elijah [Arroyo], Riley [Williams] and Cam [McCormick], they played a great, great deal of reps and they really helped the team out and that’s what we’re looking forward to, keeping that tight end tradition going here.”

The Hurricanes have put in a lot of time during spring practice, and now they have a chance to show that they are serious about returning to that historical level of being a great program.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

