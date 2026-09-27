Could an Unlikely Candidate Help Heal Miami's Running Back Woes?

Let's call a spade a spade: Saturday's game against Central Michigan was nothing more than a chance for Miami to add another win to its record and get some players into a healthier spot before taking on Clemson.

And entering the game, most fans thought that either Girard Pringle or Jordan Lyle was going to run ragged through the CMU defense, but in reality, it was Chris Wheatley-Humphrey who answered the call when the bell tolled.

That's right, the same guy who has waited his turn in a Miami running back room that constantly reloads with talent year in and year out finally got his shot on Saturday, and he delivered in a big way, turning in over 100 yards rushing on just 11 carries and being one of four 'Canes who found the end zone on the ground during the game.

"It's very valuable (to get this experience)," Wheatley-Humphrey said after the game. "We had a lot of major setbacks, but that's everybody in the country, so we can't just lay down because some people are hurt. Everybody (has to) come together, everybody (has to) step up, because we've got to do it for the next man that's not here with us."

In just one game, Wheatley-Humphrey is just four yards shy of his rushing total for the entirety of last season (108), and showed great burst, too, with a longest rush of 35 yards, good enough for a team-high against the Chippewas. Now, though, Miami has to turn its focus to Clemson. Head coach Mario Cristobal said after the game that feature back Mark Fletcher Jr. is fully healthy, but the staff kept him out of Saturday's game to save his legs for the Clemson matchup. That only leaves one big question mark in the room: who is the new RB2?

"We had a lot of major setbacks, but that's everybody in the country, so we can't just lay down because some people are hurt. Chris Wheatley-Humphrey

In truth, it should be a by-committee approach. Wheatley-Humphrey's game against CMU shouldn't take away from the fact that both Pringle and Lyle are dynamic out of the backfield with their own running styles, but it should mean CWH deserves to share the RB2 workload among the three of them at the spot.

Miami has an embarrassment of riches in the room, and while CWH may not be the most highly touted player in the group, he showed on Saturday night that he can, in fact, straight up go when called upon. There's something to be said for a player who stays ready for their turn on offense despite being a special teamer for his tenure at Miami thus far.