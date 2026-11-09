Miami's Darian Mensah Reflects On Momentum Killing Interception At Notre Dame

Being down 24-3 on the road as the No. 1 team in the country shows a lot about a team, its players, and a star quarterback.

Darian Mensah, in the first half, looks pedestrian as the Heisman frontrunner against the Fighting Irish. Exiting the game, he is still a favorite, but it's going to have to be a perfect outing from the quarterback for the rest of the season.

After the first half of the Miami Hurricanes' loss at Notre Dame, Mensah would show up and shine until he made his only second terrible mistake of the season.

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star tight end Elija Lofton ran an out route and was open, but down 24-17, Mensah threw his second interception of the year, putting the ball behind him and getting it taken away, killing the storm that was starting to mount for the Canes.

Mensah knew his mistake was costly, but focused on the positive to keep face after the game.

"Yeah, it's definitely encouraging, but at the end of the day, we've got to start faster," Mensah said after the game in review. "I've got to play better. Can't turn it over in those situations. I'm really just hurting for our guys right now."

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Following, the go-ahead score would be the finishing touchdown that would keep the Hurricanes from getting over the top.

However, the second half saw adjustments to the Hurricanes' star quarterback that led to the near-historic win. In the first half, Mensah was 50% from the field and only had 74 yards.

In the second, the Heisman contender would air the ball out, throwing for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 18-31 attempts. More positive signs for a team that can win big games; even without their superstar receiver, others started to play at an elite level.

The Hurricanes and Mensah now look to use this loss as fuel to prepare for their next game.

DARIAN MENSAH TO ELIJAH LOFTON pic.twitter.com/NzgwDTwj63 — wok (@wokdior) November 8, 2026

"Just backs against the wall," Mensah said. "You know, we didn't have any other option but to go. You know, I'm proud of our guys for the way we fought back. Obviously wasn't enough and it hurts, but we got to use it going into next week.

Next week, Mensah faces a red-hot, hungry Duke, the team he and Cooper Barkate left at the last minute to go

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