MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — When Malachi Toney went down against Notre Dame, all eyes turned to quarterback Darian Mensah and what he could be without arguably the best players in the country.

What he has shown since is how dangerous No. 7 Miami (11-1, 9-0 ACC) can be when he has others he trusts, when Toney makes his long-awaited return against Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game.

But for now, he will take three other receivers to have career days in a demolition job against Boston College.

"Yeah, super proud of those three," Mensah said about his three receivers with 100 yards each. Um, you know, the work they put in throughout the week. It really just does show, you know, we work on a lot of the throws that they, you know, score touchdowns or, you know, had big completions on.

"So proud of those guys, and I think it's super important to find an identity outside of having [Malachi Toney] on the field. You know, obviously he's a big part of our offense, but to come out here and have a day like this shows that, you know, we got other playmakers, too."

Miami's offensive depth has been able to find itself without its star player, keeping things fresh with other players.

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Mensah finished his monster game against the Eagles, throwing for five touchdowns and 432 yards. Cooper Barkate and Vandrevius Jacobs would split a pair of touchdowns, both having over 100 yards, while Daylyn Upshaw, even if he didn't find the end zone, had the game of his life with eight catches and 173 yards.

Nov 28, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw (7) runs with the football against the Boston College Eagles during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was also with his favorite tight end, Elija Lofton, who, similar to Toney, was held out by Mario Cristobal against the Eagles, but it didn't matter to Mensah. He had another weapon in a rising-star freshman to catch his fifth TD of the day.

It just goes to show how much confidence I have in all my playmakers," Mensah said. "Even [Israel Briggs], you know, as a freshman, a true freshman. I have a lot of confidence in him, too. He's going to be a great player here at the U. And, um, it felt good to get him his first touchdown."

This day against the Eagles continues the offensive growth Miami has had over the past four weeks without their superstar. Mensah will continue to push the troops heading into the College Football Playoff, where they should be a lock for a dance.

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