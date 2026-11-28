CORAL GABLES, Fla. — At first, all signs pointed to Malachi Toney playing a few snaps against the Boston College Eagles in the regular season finale after looking electric in warmups, but something changed as the Miami Hurricanes went back into the locker room before the opening kick.

According to the ESPN broadcast, Toney was cleared to go and wanted to go, but now he is in street clothes on the sideline at the caution of Mario Cristobal.

Toney looked like he hadn't missed a step in warmups, the way he was cutting up and down the field. He went through the entire process and was listed as a game-time decision. If it were up to him, he would be playing in this first drive and be ready for the next game.

He is a mad man. Malachi Toney is Super Human pic.twitter.com/w2MFpX45hS — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) November 28, 2026

However, all signs point to him being ready for the ACC Championship Game against Wake Forest next week. The final chance the Hurricanes have to win the conference championship.

Boston College at No. 7 Miami Game Information

Who: Boston College (5-6, 3-4 ACC) vs. No. 4 Miami (10-1, 8-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, Noon. ET

Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

TV: ESPN

Series History: Miami leads the Series 25-6

Last meeting: The last meeting between the two teams happened in 2023 when Miami scored 45 points in a 45-20 victory over the Eagles on the road, led by Tyler Van Dyke.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes roared back from 14 down early in the first quarter to defeat Virginia Tech 28-20 with a star defensive performance from the entire group as well as a great rushing attack, starting with Mark Fletcher Jr. scoring three touchdowns.

Last time out, Boston College: The Eagles pulled off a victory over Syracuse to help their case in getting to a bowl game, if no other teams pull out six wins.

Weather: Temperatures are forecast to be in the low 70s by kickoff and rise throughout the game.

Officials: The exact crew has not been released yet, but a standard ACC official crew will work the game.

Game Captains: Miami: Mark Fletcher Jr., Darian Mensah, Cooper Barkate, Ryan Rodriguez, Matthew McCoy, Mohamed Toure, Zechariah Poyser, Kamal Bonner | Boston College: KP Price, Anthony Palano, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, and Mason McKenzie

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