Since 2021, the Heisman Trust has invited four finalists to New York for the ceremony in which college football’s top award is given out. That is often more than enough, but may spell trouble in 2026, depending on how voting shakes out.

Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith—one of the greatest wide receivers that college football has ever seen—should be a lock for the proceedings. In what was likely his last game for the Buckeyes, Smith could not be denied against rival Michigan, living up to his promise that he would not lose to the hated Wolverines in his last two years after Ohio State dropped the 2024 edition of The Game before winning the national title.

However, Smith is fighting against history, as this has evolved into a quarterback’s award and no player from a four-loss team has won it since 1969 (Oklahoma’s Steve Owens). And this season features some very deserving quarterbacks from 11- and 12-win teams who will be playing for conference championships and College Football Playoff berths next week, allowing for one final data point before voting starts.

MORE COLLEGE FOOTBALL FROM SI: Podcast | Forums | Newsletter | Bracket Challenge

Smith may have wrapped up the award on Saturday, but we definitely won’t know for sure until next week—and while we’ve had some close finishes in recent years, there could be some real drama when the ceremony rolls around on Dec. 12.

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State (8–4)—Finished out a historic campaign

Week 13: Beat Michigan, 45–0—eight receptions, 90 yards, three TDs

Season: 94 receptions, 1,572 yards, 20 TDs; two carries, seven yards

With four losses already to their name and no shot to make the Big Ten championship after Iowa’s win Friday, Ryan Day entered Saturday with two main objectives: 1. Beat the flailing Wolverines for a second straight year, and 2. Give Smith every opportunity to win the Heisman.

He succeeded on both of those counts.

The Buckeyes absolutely bludgeoned Michigan. Early on, it was the Bo Jackson show, as the running back went for 239 total yards and three rushing scores, while Smith caught his first touchdown pass in the first quarter. While the score would seem to dictate that Ohio State would be able to run the clock out for much of the second half, Day and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith kept throwing, and Smith picked up a pair of touchdowns on the Buckeyes’ final two drives. Ohio State threw to Smith on a pair of fourth downs on those two drives, with his final score coming on a beautiful pass from Luke Fahey on fourth-and-13 after Smith was called for a questionable pass interference on a would-be touchdown the play before.

Smith’s extensive Heisman résumé now includes the Big Ten’s single-season touchdown reception mark, and he broke the conference’s career receiving yard (4,137) and touchdown (47) records, and the Buckeyes’ program record for career receptions (257). Assuming this is the final time we see Smith suit up for Ohio State—and given the Buckeyes’ middling bowl destiny, it probably should be—it has been a pleasure to watch one of the all-time great wide receivers in college football history.

2. Devon Dampier, QB, Utah (12–0)—Compiling huge, Heisman-worthy moments and performances

Week 13: Beat West Virginia, 52–28—17 for 21, 393 yards, five TDs; eight carries, 29 yards

Season: 237 for 348 (68.1%), 3,321 yards, 34 TDs, eight INTs; 154 carries, 702 yards, 11 TDs

What a final statement this was for the Utes’ dual-threat QB, who put up a career-high 393 yards and five passing touchdowns on just 21 attempts against the porous Mountaineers defense. Dampier didn’t even need to add much on the ground this week, but is coming off of three consecutive games with multiple rushing touchdowns. Given the stakes of Utah’s run to an undefeated, 12–0 regular season, Dampier may have the market cornered on late “Heisman moments,” especially in tight wins against very good BYU and Arizona teams, and a fourth-quarter explosion against TCU last week.

Dampier can do it all, and has been masterful in giving his team exactly what it needs in a given week. In his worst game of the season—a 21–13 win over Houston—he failed to throw for a touchdown pass for the only time this season and was picked off twice, but made it up with a season-high 150 rushing yards and two scores.

Will the back-half surge be enough to vault him ahead of Smith? Pushing Utah to 13–0 with a Big 12 championship and a likely No. 2 seed in the CFP would go a long way.

Devon Dampier and Utah finished out an undefeated regular season by blowing out West Virginia. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (11–1)—Stat sheet stuffer

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Week 13: Beat Boston College, 45–11—29 for 40, 431 yards, five TDs

Season: 296 for 394 (75.1%), 3,748 yards, 34 TDs, four INTs; 48 carries, 164 yards, two TDs

Coming off of the first truly rough outing of his season in the Hurricanes’ tight 28–20 win over Virginia Tech (25 for 37, 241 yards, two interceptions), Mensah didn’t hold back to end November against the Eagles, throwing for a career high in yardage and matching his career-best five touchdowns, set in Miami’s opener against Stanford.

Beating up on one of the ACC’s worst teams probably won’t change the Heisman race in a major way, but as with the other quarterbacks on our list, positions Mensah well entering what should be a very impactful conference championship Saturday.

4. Gio Lopez, QB, Wake Forest (11–1)—Field general of college football’s most surprising powerhouse

Week 13: Beat Duke, 31–7—13 for 22, 216 yards, two TDs; 12 carries, 39 yards, one TD

Season: 197 for 297 (66.3%), 2,917 yards, 23 TDs, one INT; 102 carries, 408 yards, 11 TDs

The Demon Deacons got off to a relatively slow start, by their lofty standards, but ultimately did to Duke what they’ve done to just about every opponent—blew them out. For Lopez, who hadn’t thrown a fourth-quarter pass since Oct. 10, it wasn’t the gaudiest entry into his game log, but he was rock solid with three total touchdowns against Wake Forest’s in-state rival.

The real test comes next week in the ACC championship against Miami, one last opportunity for the Demon Deacon field general to make a case to swipe the award from Smith.

After dispatching of Duke, Gio Lopez and Wake Forest will face Miami for the ACC title. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia (11–1)—King of the South

Week 13: Beat Georgia Tech, 63–0—20 for 26, 233 yards, four TDs; two carries, 16 yards, one TD

Season: 196 for 269 (72.9%), 2,623 yards, 26 TDs, four INTs; 63 carries, 256 yards, four TDs

Stockton fell off of the radar a bit after the Bulldogs’ stunning loss to Auburn and a lackluster performance in a win over Florida, but he’s been outstanding in the four games since, all Georgia routs. During that stretch, in which the Dawgs beat three SEC teams that were ranked at the time as well as their in-state rival Yellow Jackets, Stockton has led the offense to over 46 points per game, with 952 passing yards and 13 total touchdowns. He leads the nation’s top team and is shaping up to be the leading vote-getter out of its deepest conference.

Time will tell whether that’s enough to get him to New York—however things shake out, we’re likely to have a couple of very deserving players left home—but Stockton has exceeded just about every expectation of what he could be as Georgia’s quarterback when he took over for Carson Beck last year.

6. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame (11–1)—Steady, playoff-bound gunslinger

Week 13: Beat Syracuse, 52–17—15 for 23, 269 yards, three TDs, one INT; two carries, 13 yards, one TD

Season: 231 for 342 (67.5%), 2,966 yards, 27 TDs, four INTs; 35 carries, 100 yards, four TDs

Things weren’t quite as easy this year for the Fighting Irish against the Orange as they were in 2025, when they had 21 points before running a single offensive play, but they only faced marginally more resistance at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. Carr threw a rare interception but was otherwise extremely efficient, finding eight different receivers with his 15 completions, the first of which was a 67-yard bomb to Jordan Faison that set the tone for the rest of the game.

It’s hard to see Carr edging out Smith or any of the quarterbacks who have a conference championship through which to bolster their cases, but never count out the voting draw of an elite Notre Dame quarterback.

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.