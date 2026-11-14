Duke at No. 7 Miami: Game Central Weather Updates, Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis

As of this moment, Miami will get a chance to rebound after its lone loss on the season to Notre Dame last week very soon.

It'll also serve as a revenge game for former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah and Miami wide out Cooper Barkate. With the FAA groundstoppage affecting flights across the country, timetables across the college football landscape will more than likely shift over the next 24 hours.

But as for now, Miami and Duke are set to square off at 11 a.m. later this morning. On paper, this should actually be one of Miami's bests tests on the year. Manny Diaz has Duke at 7-2 on the year and 4-2 in conference play.

However, for the Blue Devils, arguably the worst spot to be in across the college football landscape is playing the Hurricanes after a close loss. Miami should enter this one with a chip on its shoulder, but just how big of one? Let's discuss.

This is Game Central for Week 11 of the 2026 Miami Hurricanes football season.

Note: This story will be frequently updated throughout the day and game.

Latest Injury News From Duke at Miami

If a player goes down during the game, we'll track it and share updates as they happen. We'll update this throughout the game. View the conference availability report.

OUT

WR #1 Malachi Toney

WR #3 Joshua Moore

RB #6 CharMar Brown

DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine

WR #19 Milan Parris

DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.

OL #66 Max Buchanan

TE #88 Luka Gilbert

QUESTIONABLE

DB #7 Zechariah Poyser

Duke at No. 7 Miami Game Information

Who: Duke (7-2, 6-1 ACC) vs Miami (8-1, 6-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, Noon. ET

Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ESPN

Series History: Miami leads the Series 16-5.

Last meeting: Two years ago, the Hurricanes saw the Blue Devils at home drop 53 points on them thanks to Cam Ward and what he was able to do. However, Duke also scored 32 points, hinting at what could happen this season if things don't tighten up more.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes failed to come back against Notre Dame with a controversial call, losing the first game of the season 31-24 to the Fighting Irish.

Last time out, Duke: The Blue Devils dominated rival NC State 41-3, keeping up another defensive performance that has limited the opponent's scoring. They have only allowed five points in the last two games, with Nate Sheppard being an all-around superstar weapon.

Weather: With temperatures around 70 degrees at kickoff and partly cloudy skies, the forecast looks like a perfect South Florida day for some football.

Officials: The exact crew has not been released yet, but a standard ACC official crew will work the game.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Game Captains: Miami: Mark Fletcher Jr., Darian Mensah, Cooper Barkate, Ryan Rodriguez, Matthew McCoy, Mohamed Toure, Zechariah Poyser, Kamal Bonner | Duke: Matt Craycraft, Jeremiah Hasley, Kyon Loud, Nick Morris Jr., Tyshon Reed Jr., Nate Sheppard

How to Watch Duke at Notre Dame

TV: NBC | Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Stormy Buonantony (sideline reporter)

Radio: 104.3 WQAM (Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr., Josh Darrow)

Spanish Radio: Radio Libre 790 AM (Alfredo Alvarez, Joe Martinez)

Betting Odds for Duke at No. 7 Miami

Spread: Miami -13.5

Over/Under: 54.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Duke at No. 7 Miami

With Malachi Toney's absence still hanging over their heads, the Hurricanes have a chance to get back to their winning ways against a Blue Devils team that, on paper, should look like a more than solid win by the end of the 4th quarter.

Rest assured, though, that Duke will be on the hunt for revenge. Miami obviously swiped their two biggest offensive weapons over the offseason in Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate. But in a similar vein, Barkate and Mensah should be poised to take the fight to their old team.

The bad blood runs deeper, too, though. Manny Diaz coached his fair share of football games in Coral Gables before he was fired in 2021. Any head coach wants to stick it to a team or program that fired him, and an 11 a.m. kick is the perfect concoction to make that happen in most cases.

For Miami, getting the first score is going to be paramount. This Duke defensive unit has been nothing short of stellar thus far in 2026, as are most Diaz teams. The under in this game might be interesting. Truthfully, it's probably going to be a race to 24.

Duke at No. 7 Miami Depth Charts

OFFENSE

Miami

QB: Darian Mensah, Luke Nickel

RB: Mark Fletcher Jr., Girard Pringle Jr., Jordan Lyle

X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs

Y Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw

Z Receiver: Dre Jacobs, Somourian Wingo

TE: Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller

LT: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin

LG: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin

C: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli

RG: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan

RT: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson

Duke

QB: Walker Eget, Dan Mahan

RB: Nate Sheppard, CJ Campbell, Jayvian Tanelus

X Receiver: Jared Richardson, Blake Rohrer, Brody Keefe

SL-WR: Jonah Burton, Javen Nicholas, Jamien Little

Z Receiver: Jayden Moore, Kavon Simmons, Javion Solomon

TE: Jeremiah Hasley, Nate Kurisky, Jake Taylor

LT: Nick Del Grande, Micah Sahkian, Nathan Kutufaris

LG: Jordan Larsen, Daniel Boyd

C: Matt Craycraft, Sean Stover, Ryan Daly

RG: Bradley Smith, Gemyel Allen

RT: Braden Miller, Caleb Dorris, Cole Allen

DEFENSE

Miami

DE: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III

DT: Justin Scott, Keona Davis

DT: Jarquez Carter, Keona Davis

DE: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot

WILL: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt

MIKE: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner

CB: Ethan O'Connor, Camdin Portis

CB: Damari Brown, Ryan Mack

S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton

S: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan

NICKEL: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis

Duke

DE: Bryce Davis, Tyshon Reed Jr., Semaj Turner

NT: Julius Columbus, Owen Wafle

DT: Preston Watson, Dakota Quiñonez, Bariate Kara

VYPER: Kevin O'Connor, Kobe Smith, Sampson Onuoha

WLB: Kendall Johnson, Bradley Gompers, Derrick Brown Jr.

MLB: Nick Morris Jr., Elliot Schaper

STAR: Luke Mergott, Will Felder Jr.

LCB: Dylan Flowers, Landan Callahan, Evan Smith

SS: DaShawn Stone, Che Ojarikre, KD Cotton

FS: Patrick Smith-Young, Leon Griffin III

RCB: Kyon Loud, Kimari Robinson, Kaleb Lanier

SPECIAL TEAMS

Miami

P: Dylan Joyce

K: Jake Olsen

KOS: Jake Weinberg

KO/P Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.

Duke

P: Kade Reynoldson

K: Gavin Strange, Ashton Zamani

KOS: Gavin Strange, Ashton Zamani

KO/P Return: Javen Nicholas, KD Cotton, Jayden Moore, Jonah Burton, CJ Campbell

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