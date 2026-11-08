Miami Turns to Ole Reliable in a Defining Offensive Night Against Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN — With star wide receiver Malachi Toney sidelined after surgery, the No. 1 Miami Hurricanes turned to someone they needed to step up on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium.

Senior wide receiver Cooper Barkate delivered his best performance as a Cane in a 24-31 loss to the Fighting Irish, catching 10 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns while showcasing his connection with quarterback Darian Mensah.

Barkate, a 6-foot-1 transfer who previously starred at Duke alongside Mensah, accounted for both of Miami’s second-half touchdowns as the Hurricanes mounted a comeback after trailing 17-3 at halftime.

His first score came on a 12-yard reception in the third quarter that cut the deficit to 24-17.

Later, he hauled in a 1-yard touchdown on a slant route with tight coverage, showcasing his strong hands with 9:53 remaining in the fourth, which made it 31-24.⁠

A 35-yard catch during Miami’s final scoring drive helped set up that second score and set up what was a drama-filled finish.

The performance proved that he is one of the best wide receivers in the country.

COOPER BARKATE 2ND TOUCHDOWN OF THE NIGHT pic.twitter.com/u3VpCX6n5V — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) November 8, 2026

He entered the game as Miami’s second-leading receiver with 28 catches for 372 yards and four touchdowns this season.⁠ Barkate had nearly a quarter of his production for the whole season in one night against one of the best secondaries in the country in South Bend.

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The chemistry between Barkate and Mensah is well-documented. At Duke in 2025, Barkate led the Blue Devils with 72 receptions for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns, helping the program win the ACC title.

That connection carried over to Miami after both transferred, and it was on full display Saturday in Toney’s absence.

Barkate’s path to this moment included stops at Harvard and Duke before landing in Coral Gables. Notre Dame had shown no recruiting interest in him coming out of high school, adding a layer of full-circle significance to his big night in South Bend.

His routes were crisp, and he was always a reliable option for Mensah. His ability to generate yards after the catch and understand how to get open in different ways is very impressive.

While the Hurricanes fell short of the upset, the senior’s production underscored his value as a reliable option in the passing game. Barkate made himself a lot of money today as he raised his draft stock tremendously, as he was spectacular for Miami.

The Duke connection coming up big for Miami. Cooper Barkate began his career at Harvard before becoming a 1,000-yard receiver for the Blue Devils last season. He’s an NFL talent pic.twitter.com/jkDf81PR96 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 8, 2026

With Toney’s status moving forward, Barkate’s ability to step up against Notre Dame offers Miami a proven target and someone they can feature.

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