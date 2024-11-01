Duke's Defensive Line Generates Turnovers, Something Cam Ward Has To Be Careful With
One thing about Manny Diaz is that he will always have a defensive front that is ready to play. This is what Miami Hurricane quarterback Cam Ward has to focus on this week.
He has only had one game where viewers witnessed the full Cam Ward experience against Cal, but since then, he has kept the turnover margin low and protected himself and the ball. However, something has been glaring out in the backfield for the Hurricanes. Ward hasn't been able to escape pressure easily and has been sacked three times a game once conference play started.
Duke's defensive line will be licking their chops to get the superstar QB down, and Miami's offensive line knows it.
Anez Cooper highlighted the strengths of Duke's defensive line that he and others will be battling for the full 60 minutes once kickoff is underway at noon ET at Hard Rock Stadium on ABC.
How To Watch: Duke vs. No. 5 Miami; Full Week 10 College Football TV Schedule
"They have a good front seven," Cooper said. "They are one of the best in college right now. They force a lot of tackles for loss, and a lot of turnovers, especially in the back end they know how to punch the ball out. We just have to go in there and be ready for a challenge. We just have to keep the ball off the ground and we are good."
The offensive line for Miami has been in flux all season. Senior left tackle Jalen Rivers missed the first half of the season with an injury and now that he is back, he is playing between that LT and left guard position. All it depends on who is playing well and who is not.
This will be a key piece to the furious attack of the Blue Devils. They have forced 15 fumbles and recovered 10. They can get their opponents off the field with less than a 30-percent third-down completion percentage and are even better in long-field situations.
Ward and the Offensive line have a lot cut out for them but if the run game continues at the pace it has been moving the past two games, that will prevent a number of those issues throughout the game.