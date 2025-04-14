Emory Williams Shines In Miami Spring Game As Carson Beck Recovers From Elbow Surgery
The University of Miami Hurricanes football team held their annual spring game on Saturday. One of the big storylines this spring at Miami camp has been the health of former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck. The Hurricanes added Beck through the transfer portal this offseason, and he is still recovering from surgery on his elbow stemming from an injury suffered in the final game of the season. Because of his absence, all eyes have been on assumed backup quarterbacks Emory Williams, Luke Nickel, and Judd Anderson. All three quarterbacks got opportunities in the game, with Beck still unable to throw.
The quarterback who stepped up and stood out in this game was the redshirt sophomore Williams who threw for the only offensive touchdown of the day to Malachi Toney. That's not to say the other quarterbacks didn't play well, but Williams was clearly the best of the three. He should be considered the favorite to win the QB2 job for the Hurricanes at this point.
However, Beck is expected to start throwing next week. Barring some sort of serious complications with his surgery or a re-injury, it's safe to assume that he is locked into the QB1 job for the upcoming season. Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson took time to speak about Beck based on what he's seen so far this spring prior to the spring game.
“His football IQ is really high,” Dawson said. “When you talk to him about plays, the regurgitation of plays in the meeting room, you can tell he’s played a lot of football. Also, his personality comes out over time. He’s a guy that once you spend a lot of time around him and get to know him he’s a funny guy to be around, his personality comes out.”
