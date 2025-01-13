Everything Mario Cristobal Said in the First Press Conference of the Year
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes football team has dealt with this past season and now the program looks forward to the 2025 campaign with Mario Cristobal still leading the charge.
Cristobal looks ahead to the new season and a new opportunity to compete at the top of the league once again but has several remarks about the previous season, the team's new quarterback, new defensive coordinator, and several other items in his first presser back.
Opening Statement…
"I'll start off by saying great week for us, for the University of Miami program, welcoming 33 new student-athletes, to the program, as well as a defensive coordinator, and the announcement of one of our better players, one of the best players in the country, returning as well. And this is always an exciting time of year for us, because of the ability to make your program better. Right? A lot of moves made in January at all levels, and both in the areas of addition and subtraction, right, at the personnel level, at the coaching level, opportunities to do nothing but get better. And so we've been at it relentlessly, and we intend to continue to do so and continue progress of the program."
On Cam Ward sitting out the second half of the bowl game…
"Well, I would give clarity real quick. I'd say, for sure, a false narrative. I think what was very clear to us was that as we got closer and closer to game day, it became increasingly evident that Cam was more likely going to be the first player selected in the NFL draft. And that's when decisions were made that were best for everybody, and they played out that way, okay? And then, for obvious reasons, we're not going to discuss personnel. We're not going to discuss gameplan for anybody at any time. And I don't feel the need to go race to squash false narratives and a bunch of bullshit that people like to start because that's their way of doing whatever their job is. So that's where it's at. That's where it's always been.
"Cam has been an exceptional and elite Miami hurricane as a competitor, as a player, as a teammate. He's elevated the profile, the exposure of the University of Miami. He is leading a legacy that's going to be impactful for generations to come. I mean, he's the best. He's the best I've been around, and I look forward to watching him lead an NFL franchise to championships, and watching him play on Sundays. And certainly, you know that's about that's about it."
On Ward's impact on the program…
"Yeah, it's already paying dividends. He's a big reason why we won 10 games. We had a chance to really win every game. And he also has led to belief in a program, through exposure, through validation of systems in place, that when surrounded with the right personnel, things can really take off. And Cam, one of the best things about him is his gratitude. You know, he came here after a 5-7 season, right? Having to scramble and play from behind, in a lot of instances. And here, he elevated his stock. He elevated the University of Miami. He gained invaluable relationships. He has set the tone for what the standards, right? The expectation is going forward, as difficult as that might be in sound, but it's already paid dividends in recruiting and people understanding that Miami is really serious about being a contender year in and year out. So can't say enough great things about the guy, and he deserves for great things to be said about him, because you know what? They're true."
On acquiring QB Carson Beck…
"Yeah, I think for him and for generations again to come. I mean, systematically, we're where we want to be offensively, and certainly, we had to make some adjustments defensively, because we're not there. We feel like now we are going to be in a great path to be there. But of course, I think when, when people get an opportunity to see, okay, what's it look like, and what can it look like for me, you couldn't draw it up any better, right? I mean, these situations are almost analogous, so to speak, right, year in and year out. So all in all, just, I think, for the positions that surround that position as well, right the protection, you know, given by the offensive line, the guys in the backfield that would benefit from the teams maybe trying to play us differently, create more space for the running game. I think Damien Martinez is a great example of that as well. And then for wide receivers to be in a system that allows them to go and play fast, play hard, and we expect them to block as well as they catch football, but they're going to catch a lot of footballs here, and that was evident. And it's been a while since Miami's had the number one offense in the country. Very historic season for us in a couple different ways but certainly offensively."
On how he identified Corey Hetherman and what his defenses are about…
"Coach Heatherman embodies what you look for, what I look for in a coach. And that being said, it's a guy that is an elite teacher, and from my interaction with him and the people that I know and trust that he has worked with and worked for, a tremendous human being, and emphasis is placed on him being able to use the personnel–maximize the use of the elite personnel he has or he may not have. And for us, we're built to be a four-down front and turn our edge players loose and be disruptive. And that's what he has done at really, at all levels, and most recently at the power four level in the Big 10. So really sound the communication. They play really, really physical. They tackle really, really well. They certainly force a significant amount of turnovers, and they put pressure on the quarterback, right? They make you play uncomfortable.
"What sticks out probably most, and what we needed mostly for us, is adaptability. Okay, like this past year, obviously, we had some injuries in the secondary, and we weren't deep to begin with. And that's my fault, and I'm certainly not going to throw stones at a coach that was here or not, I appreciate everyone that's ever worn a Miami jacket of Miami shirt and Miami helmet, but we didn't do very well defensively. There was a steady decline, and at some point in time, regardless of your personnel that you have or you don't have, you got to be adaptable. You got to make the adjustments necessary to not be perfect, but to play as good as you can get stops and give yourself a chance to win. And I think that really sticks out to me about Coach Hetherman, all right, but very detailed. Gets after it. You know, he's obviously coached for, for Greg Schiano will have all the respect in the world for, you know, we know the types of defenses he's running, the type of turnaround he had here when we had a chance to go here. And coach Hetherman is his own man, and he's he made the best impression and felt that he filled the need in the best way of any of the candidates in the country."
On Schiano's influence in his decision to hire Hetherman…
"I do know what it's about, and I didn't want didn't want to put him in a rough situation because, I mean, all these coaches, we have kind of relationships, right? And you put agents and coaches and programs and situations that are tough to deal with, but we have spoken about Coach Hetherman at length several times before this, and certainly a star in the making, coming off an awesome year. You saw statistically what it is. I won't rattle off all that stuff and waste your time, but you're looking at a guy that is a really intentional, hard-working, great relationship and connection guy. Another thing that's at the forefront of this, right? It's got to be connected to your people. That means both the staff and the players. And I think he is a guy that could certainly elevate the standard of our program defensively and from a cultural standpoint as well."
On how he manages this time of year…
"Well, I think with players, you close 2024 on the final 2024 snap. And I think 2025 it's it's never stopped. I mean, 2025 has been worked on since 2023 Does that make sense? The whole intent of us when we got here was to build a program that's sustainably a contender and a championship program. And so as you see, these pieces are starting to fill in, because we are replacing some production on offense, but you're replacing them with guys like Elija Lofton, who you have seen flashes that's a really high level, high caliber player. Guys like Jojo Trader, who stepped in the bowl game and had himself a touchdown and some big reception. So it's not stacking, it's it's bringing in and developing talent. So when their term comes, whether it's right away, or whether it's delayed a year or two, they're ready to go. So it's never stopped. The guys, the new guys, moved in on from on Saturday, I should say. Yesterday, we had our team meeting, and we're out there on the field today. We're in full throttle, winter conditioning, strength and conditioning, lifting, running, implementation of systems. Now we have a coordinator in place as well that hasn't quite started, but offensively we have, and these are high-level freshmen and high-level transfers, and it's not over yet. We just keep going. The window hasn't closed for some players, and we'll aggressively pursue as it fits our needs."
More on Beck…
"If you watch him on tape, he had an elite year in 2023 and a very good season in 2024. He's been protected different ways. Been through a couple of different system morphs, right? Coach Monken was there, and then I went to coach Bobo, guys that I have tremendous respect for. There's some system carryover. And he is, he's athletic, he's smart, he's got superior arm talent. He's accurate, he can extend plays. He could also sit in the pocket. He runs well. He is really, he's a great human being, and he has demonstrated leadership qualities, and he's really hard on himself, and he wants to be great. And one of the best qualities is he wanted to be here at Miami. And that's gaining more and more value as we head into this next generation of college football. You got to want guys that want to be Miami Hurricanes as bad as they want to do and be anything else, the guy that's really geared and convicted upon having team success. We see all those qualities in him and certainly looking forward to working with him"
On his rehab and injury sitatuion after elbow surgery this off-season…
"There's always hope. The sooner, the better. I know we were. We went through examinations yesterday, and everything's ahead of schedule. I'll probably have more clarity in maybe a couple of weeks. So I hate to say this or that. I know that certainly for the summertime, everything is scheduled to be full throttle, full go, but there is anticipation of maybe earlier. I just don't have it yet, and I'd hate to speak out of turn, but I'm going to give it to you as soon as I get it."
On the impact of a veteran not throwing in the spring with new receivers…
"Well, if you can't practice, it's certainly not optimal, but certainly if you could be there and connect with your guys, and let me go back. Cam Ward was really successful because he was around and he connected, and those relationships then drove a collective work ethic, a collaborative effort of guys that want to be great, want to win. And he wants to be present, doing everything he possibly can, whatever that may be. So it's critically important to be around if you can't throw there's still a lot of things you can do that lead up to the game and lead up to playing and practicing the game. And our return to play specialists, in conjunction with the guys that did his work, I mean, already off to a great relationship, and they're going to ensure that he is, he comes back better and stronger than he's ever been. And but what you're looking at a driven, committed young man that recognizes opportunity, is grateful to be around a group of guys that are driven like he is driven, and it's starting to see so a lot of the pieces that is necessary for his success are starting fall in a place as well. And a guy like that, I always put a little pressure on them to go get some more pieces right. Make sure that you do everything you can in terms of talent and personnel acquisition and surround yourself with great people, great competitors, great human beings."
On the revamped secondary…
"Certainly better. I mean, by the end of last year, we were in a tough situation. And again, I don't I blame myself. I should have done a better job just getting more guys here that were healthy and or could sustain better health, because at the end, we're down really two corners and a nickel standing in there as boundary cornes. And that's tough. You gotta make it work. You gotta do whatever you can to make it work. We certainly have a lot more, we're getting to normal depth. We're not there yet. I think, are going to say, well, that's, you know, you're taking a handful of DB's and and whatnot. But you know when you have a roster of 85 scholarships, and their limits are changing now, with the 105, and that changes that number dynamic. It really doesn't change the number of frontline players that you have. We're not all the way there yet. You've got to play a lot of DB's throughout the course of the season. And if you think about it, go nickel times two. That's 10 guys right there, right have to be versatile enough to play different spots, and learning those positions requires a lot of reps, and those reps cannot be done without, you know, having enough bodies out there, so we're getting closer."
On DL Akheem Mesidor returning for a sixth season…
"Oh man, that's great news. He's an edge player. For us, the best part about Akheem Mesidor, Akheem is selfless. Completely unselfish. And you recognized that last year. To help us win, he would have to–it would benefit us for him to go inside and play. And he got some awesome reps. And you know what? He caught the attention of a lot of scouts. So for his future, it paints well, because guys are willing to go in there and do that dirty work. It speaks volumes of your toughness, right? Your resiliency, your competitiveness and, and now, being able to keep him outside, and let him do what he does. He's a special person. He's a special talent. He's as explosive and as strong as you can have for an edge-setter. He's got a ton of experience, so looking forward to him having just an absolute monster year."
On the program's retention…
"Extremely pleased. And that was mission number one. We've recruited hard, right? We've had several conferences in here talking about the talent we've brought in and everything else. And there's no point in doing that if you can't develop them retain them, and we feel that we have developed and retained the majority of the prominent players that we have brought to this program. So that was at a premium, that was priority number one, and it's gone great so far. And we're going to head into the spring window. God knows what type of chaos that's going to bring. I'm sure it'll be plenty of drama. You guys will be whacking away at the keyboard like crazy as all that stuff plays out, but we feel like we're in a good position, and we're going to stay aggressive and do what's best for our players and do what's right for the University of Miami."
On the addition of Taylor Edwards to the recruiting staff…
"Well, as these directors and these moves that we've been making this, it's getting a little bit more and more complex. Your pool of players that are available to be recruited, evaluated, whatnot, just grows more and more. And now Taylor is very familiar with processes when we used to work in Tuscaloosa under coach Saban, and certainly has gone to a couple other places and has had great success establishing lines of scrimmage with great personnel, certainly at the skill position. You look at his history,he's shown a tremendous ability to find great players and help staff's acquire talent. And I think when you have guys like that, and some of the other guys that you're already familiar with on our staff, it becomes a really powerful organization. And we need that because recruiting has been forever, almost a 24/7 job. We can't get enough sets of eyes on a film. We can't get enough ears listening to people give their testament to certain players, from a character standpoint, competitiveness standpoint, and Taylor's experience and his ability to work with others, it's a tremendous boom for our organization."
On Jojo Trader and what he hopes to see from him moving forward…
"In Jojo's case, Jojo has shown, he showed in that game what he showed while he was healthy. Jojo did have some ups and downs and some bumps that kept him from consistent practice time, but he had been flashing. He had been shown with a lot of the stuff that he can do. It was good to cut him loose. And for Jojo, the next step is strength and conditioning and just being more of a pro about all of his dailies, and he's doing that. Awesome young man, awesome mom, tremendous upbringing, all heart, all about being great Miami Hurricane, the sky's the limit for Jojo. You've seen him enough in high school. I mean, you've been out to those games. He's done it all. He's done that.
On others with big off-seasons ahead…
"For a guy like Rueben Bain, the off season is critical for him. For guys like Francis [Mauigoa], all those guys that are part of our first class, Reuben, Francis, Mark Fletcher, I could go on and on and on, all those guys now enter what will be their third year. All right, our first class are now juniors, to put in perspective where we are in terms of the growth of our program and our roster. Those guys now, their bodies should be significantly different. So what you should see is a more explosive Rueben Bain, a more powerful Francis, a more dynamic Mark Fletcher, who all last year, he spent rehab and getting ready for the season, and hasn't had a full off-season, you know. So I know you mentioned, you know, guys specifically, but I want to kind of paint a little perspective on that. Yeah, this is a critical off-season from a development standpoint and from a leadership standpoint, because now it's their turn. Now they're the ones front and center. Now they're the ones that got to step out in front, because you certainly can't lead from the back."
On any position coaching changes…
"Right now, status quo. We we assess everything. If there's ever any news for change, so we try to get that to everybody. We feel great about the guys that have worked here and that are working here. But college football is, it is what it is. So we'll keep everybody informed on any changes that may take place."
On Shannon Dawson going into his third year as Miami's offensive coordinator…
"Shannon Dawson, you've all seen the type of job that he's done. He's done an even better job behind the scenes, bringing everybody together and galvanizing the offensive staff and the offensive players. It's ultra-valuable to do that, because they just spend your off seasons, your off seasons, self-scouting and then morphing and evolving. So once the self-scout is done, and we identify what we can do really well, now we hit the road, or bring people in, both at the NFL and college level, where we can find an edge, or we can now start taking that next step for okay, what is the offense from Miami look like in '25, '26 and beyond. So it's when you have continuity, especially after parts, as it relates to success and continuity is tremendously beneficial in the off-season, while never forgetting the core principles."
On transfer DT David Blay…
"He's awesome. I mean, he's what you look for in an interior defensive lineman. Tough, tough, tough, explosive, strong. I mean, his block destruction, his ability to tear off and make plays hard. Got a block and a guy that really disrupts, you know, the pocket in the passing game and makes it really difficult to move in the running game. I guess all his stuff is being processed, but he's got to work out later today. I was looking forward to watching him running around out there, but, man, he's a guy we're extremely excited about."
On transfer WR CJ Daniels…
"There's a new saying in college football. When I first started coaching, there was always a saying that there's no prize for second place in recruiting. And now in college football, there is, because there's a transfer portal. If you come in second place, you're probably first place when they get in the portal. So it's proven to be true in his case. We think he's a dynamic guy, big, strong, fast, and his contested catch rate is really, really impressive, and he does all the dirty work too. He's going to go in there and put his hat on the safety block a linebacker, because he's big and strong and experienced. And another thing that you know about him, is talking to the people that have been around him for a long time, they say he's a great team guy, so looking forward to working with him"
On freshman WR Malachi Toney…
"This is probably your plug in for him at quarterback. He's a wide receiver for us. Even though he did a great job. I know he stepped in there in the state final. I think it was 15 or 15 before he threw up his first incompletions. How about that? Imagine that just you know you're a good athlete when you're able to switch positions and against the best competition and absolutely light it up. And he's a big reason why American Heritage won a state title. And also people realize he's reclassed. So he's a young guy, you know, you're going to see a guy Armando Blount is a great example. Young guy reclassed, now his body is really catching up. He's going to have a monster spring and a great year. Malachi Toney is a little bit more mature physically. He's a tad bit older, and we expect them to to have a significant impact sooner than later."
On the national championship being at Hard Rock next year…
"Not right now. Our goal is to get as strong as we need to be, as well conditioned as we need to be, know our systems as well as possible to be able to compete in the spring for a spot. You know, we we can't skip steps. It's like every year, probably the biggest thing that sticks out, it's like, it's a reset button. You really can't assume that culture is going to pick up where it left off and it's going to keep climbing. You really got to, in a sense, start all over, maybe not all the way back, because you got some guys in the building. But don't assume it. Go from the from the beginning, and go to work and really focus on the things that are that are going to make us better. Because we do from a technical and fundamental standpoint, we got to take another monster jump. We've been progressing every single year, and we don't want to stop that. We want to accelerate everything we possibly can. And the only way to accelerate that is to make sure that we're not we're not skipping any steps."
On how much time a school has to enter a players name into the transfer portal…
"As far as we know, once a player has filled it out correctly, a school has 48 hours where they, at the end of the 48 hour period, they have to put the player's name in the portal. That's as far as I know. Sometimes we if it's a guy internally that wants to go somewhere, we help them out and get them in there earlier. But the schools have, I believe it's 48 hours, and I don't think Saturday and Sunday count as business days. So if a guy goes in on Friday, then it gets, it gets moved around a little."