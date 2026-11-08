Five Major Takeaways From No. 1 Miami's Loss at No. 11 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN – No. 1 Miami traveled to South Bend to take on their old rival Notre Dame on Saturday night, a game with College Football Playoff implications.

The night was filled with drama, and of course, a controversial play in the fourth quarter.

The Hurricanes suffered their first defeat of the season and there is a lot to discuss

Here are five takeaways from the game.

1. Miami's adds fuel to the fire for their doubters with the first lost of the season

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) scores a touchdown defended by Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (29) during the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hurricanes did not look like themselves for the majority of the night, which will add fuel to all the Miami doubters in the country, despite almost coming back and showing great fight.

The defense continued their bad play, as Corey Hetherman's unit has more questions than answers at this point. There were plenty of plays to be made, but the execution has not been there. Damon Wilson II had little to no impact once again (more on that later), and the performance of the secondary was below average.

If Miami wants to accomplish the goals they have set out for themselves, the defense will need to find solutions quickly.

The worry about the offense not having Malachi Toney stood true, as they needed their Heisman candidate on Saturday night. Shannon Dawson's unit had some good plays, but in a game like this, the offense needs to be consistent.

2. The lackluster offensive performance in the first half bites them at the end

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense was inconsistent, but something they can build off of without their best player for a few more weeks.

The playmakers played a talented secondary and held their own in a game where their roles changed in the last 96 hours.

In the first half, Miami scored three points. It's their lowest total in the first half since the Texas A&M playoff game. For a regular-season game, you would have to go back to 2023, when they played Georgia Tech.

Darian Mensah recorded 73 passing yards in the first half. The execution was not there early, and the play calling was very conservative to start. When Miami was forced to throw the ball downfield in the second half, the offense started to look like itself again.

Mensah had 202 passing yards with three touchdown passes, but also a huge interception that flipped the momentum.

If the Hurricanes don't start slow in this game, there would be a different headline from this matchup.

3. Cooper Barkate was tremendous as the featured playmaker for the Canes' offense

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (29) forces Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) out of bounds during the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The next man up to be the top target for Mensah was Cooper Barkate and he delivered all night.

He finished the game with 10 receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Barkate's routes were crisp, and he was called upon when the offense needed a big play.

Many had worries about the slow start, but it was more because of how great Toney was for Miami.

Barkate showed why he is one of the best wide receivers in the country, and Miami should be very happy with him being someone they can rely on as the top guy with Toney out for several weeks.

4. Damon Wilson II with no impact once again on the defensive line

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) scrambles with the ball under pressure from Miami Hurricanes defensive line Damon Wilson II (10) during the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most frustrating player this season has been the Missouri transfer, Damon Wilson II.

The talented pass rusher was supposed to boost this defensive line, but he has not done that for Miami. His pressure numbers have been underwhelming this season, and he did not have a good day in South Bend when the defense needed its best players to show up.

Wilson does not appear in the box score because he did not even record a tackle. Elijah Lofton and Mark Fletcher Jr. recorded one more tackle than he did against Notre Dame.

He almost got to the quarterback once, but was nowhere near him for the majority of the time. Wilson was facing a great offensive line that had only allowed two sacks all season. Miami would have loved to change that stat, but fell short in that regard as well.

Answers need to be fixed quickly when it comes to Wilson and his play, as Miami needs him to be the player they know he can be.

5. Elija Lofton's star-filled day ends in a controversial call

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) makes a catch defended by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Luke Talich (28) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saving the best one for last, as TE Elija Lofton had the best game he has had yet wearing orange and green.

He recorded seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. Lofton showcased his ability to make plays with the ball, and he was incredible for the offense.

His day would've been even better if the controversial incomplete (or touchdown, some may say) call had been ruled differently. On fourth down with 3:36 left in the game, Mensah throws it to Lofton down the sideline in the end zone, and he comes down with it. He takes three steps in the end zone, and while he steps out of bounds with his last step, the ball gets knocked out by Luke Talich.

You can be the judge of it, but fans have seen worse being called a touchdown, especially in the NFL.

Nonetheless, Lofton's big day is a very encouraging sign for this offense as his talent really shone on Saturday night.

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