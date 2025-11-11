All Hurricanes

Future First-Round Miami Offensive Lineman Earns More Weekly Honors

Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa has been named the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week

Justice Sandle

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal celebrates with Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) and tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) after the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa has been named the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week for Week 11, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Tuesday. 

Mauigoa anchored a Hurricanes front that powered the Hurricanes to a 38-10 win over Syracuse on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound right tackle also had one of the game’s signature moments, taking a designed backward pass behind the line of scrimmage and finishing a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. 

The Outland Trophy, now in its 79th year, is awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman on offense or defense. Three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 26, with the winner set to be revealed during The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12 on ESPN.

Miami closes its regular-season home slate Saturday, Nov. 15, against NC State at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN and 104.3 FM WQAM.

Miami Offensive Lineman Earns ACC Honors

Miami junior right tackle Francis Mauigoa has been named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.

Mauigoa anchored a Hurricanes front that powered the Hurricanes to a 38-10 conference win over Syracuse on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound lineman also had one of the game’s signature moments, taking a designed backward pass behind the line of scrimmage and finishing a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. 

Behind consistent protection and control at the line of scrimmage, Miami quarterback Carson Beck went 18-of-24 for 247 yards with a touchdown reception and a touchdown pass.

Miami’s offense totaled 385 yards on 6.8 yards per play, converting 4-for-4 red-zone opportunities and controlling the line of scrimmage throughout the night, with Mauigoa as the leader. 

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

