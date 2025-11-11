Future First-Round Miami Offensive Lineman Earns More Weekly Honors
Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa has been named the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week for Week 11, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Tuesday.
Mauigoa anchored a Hurricanes front that powered the Hurricanes to a 38-10 win over Syracuse on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound right tackle also had one of the game’s signature moments, taking a designed backward pass behind the line of scrimmage and finishing a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Outland Trophy, now in its 79th year, is awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman on offense or defense. Three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 26, with the winner set to be revealed during The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12 on ESPN.
Miami closes its regular-season home slate Saturday, Nov. 15, against NC State at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN and 104.3 FM WQAM.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Miami Offensive Lineman Earns ACC Honors
Miami junior right tackle Francis Mauigoa has been named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.
Behind consistent protection and control at the line of scrimmage, Miami quarterback Carson Beck went 18-of-24 for 247 yards with a touchdown reception and a touchdown pass.
Miami’s offense totaled 385 yards on 6.8 yards per play, converting 4-for-4 red-zone opportunities and controlling the line of scrimmage throughout the night, with Mauigoa as the leader.
How to Watch: NC State Wolfpack at No. 16 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and NC State Wolfpack
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN (3:30 p.m. Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM