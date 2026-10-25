How The Rest of The Country Fell In the Chaos While Miami Remains No. 1

Three of the top five teams in the country were on a bye this week, while No. 1 Miami and No. 2 BYU were in action.

The Hurricanes put on a dominant display of the nation's best offense, while the Cougars fell to UCF in overtime.

Inside the AP top 25, Ole Miss dropped a game to a resurgent Texas, Texas Tech dropped a terrible loss to Cincinnati, Tennessee lost to South Carolina, and these are all teams inside the top 11.

Miami will remain the No. 1 team in the country while others still climb. Those rankings still don't matter to Mario Cristobal or the players; the Hurricanes have a sour taste in their mouths from last year's rankings and College Football Playoff run.

The Big 10 saw Iowa and USC lose to unranked teams. Others are starting to surge inside the SEC, like the Longhorns and LSU.

Moreover, even in a blowout victory, the Hurricanes are not satisfied with the play they have seen against these conference opponents.

"A really good conference win, solid play," Cristobal said after the game. "Our guys played real fast on offense, albeit a couple of penalties that slowed us down for a bit but I believe we scored on four or five drives if I’m not mistaken and the field goal as well. The one time we stopped ourselves, dropped the ball on fourth down, kind of got hurt by a penalty there.

"Defensively, I believe four straight three and outs to start this thing off, played really well to start off, allowed some explosive plays, so some things we certainly have to fix there; in coverage, putting a little more pressure on the quarterback. All in all, again some positives, some things we got to clean up; some pre-snap penalties, at least six, I believe, four to six of them, and ten overall."

This will be updated with the rankings when released.

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