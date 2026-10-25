'No Comment': Key Notes and Quotes from Players and Mario Cristobal After Pitt Victory

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Another game flies by as the college football season nears its end, with No. 1 Miami among only three teams remaining undefeated.

Moreover, after defeating Pitt 53-23, the Canes still have a way to go, even if they are still scoring 50 points a game.

This pace is historic, and others are starting to notice too. Pitt's head coach felt the wrath of a hungry Hurricanes team and submitted to them after the game.

"You ran into a buzzsaw," Head coach Pat Narduzzi said after the loss," It's a good football team. They're the number one team in the country. It's no joke. They're averaging 45 points a game. They're number one, number two, number three in just about every darn category. I don't know if I've faced a team that's number one in just about every category besides being the number one in the country in the rankings."

Here are what the Hurricanes said after another key conference victory:

Malachi Toney "Comment" on Pitt's Comments Earlier in the Week

The game play was to try and stop the Heisman front runner and scheming against him. That didn't work one bit..

“Real dynamic player, but I think we have a great scheme for him," Pitt defensive back Raion Strader said about Toney. "We’re confident in the defensive side, and we are going to bring it to him.”

Malachi Toney has 147 yards and two scores with 1:50 left in the first half. https://t.co/AMasTurKjY — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) October 24, 2026

Malachi Toney finished the game with 16 catches for 194 yards and three touchdowns.

Toney's response to those comments: "No comment".

Cristobal on Not Finishing the Game in a Hurricane Way

The biggest thing Cristobal was upset about was the level of play from the reserves after the game. They had a blown coverage giving the Panthers a touchdown, and not getting more positive yardage against them on offense.

One thing that stood out in the game was the secondary and the reserves that got to see action in the fourth quarter. However, they did not live up to the standard set earlier in the year against Florida A&M.

"An entire quarter with um some of our reserves who we have got to do a better job coaching them," Cristobal said. "And we've got to get better at that position and keep recruiting because we certainly have to finish off games better if we're going to give guys opportunity to play. Supposed to close out the game and close it out like a Miami Hurricane."

Cristobal On Malachi Toney

What else can a coach say that already hasn't been say about his star receiver. His process and work continues to stick out to Cristobal and how he has approached himself as a player and a man.



“He has the trust of the entire organization, certainly the quarterback, Cristobal said. "He does an unbelievable job of creating separation. Elite route running, gets in and out of stuff, really fast and can run right by you as well, so when you have a player that can beat you every way possible, it’s really hard to cover.

"And we have playmakers around Malachi, where if you try to double one and create more attention on one, you can get hurt on the other side, which we did today as well. There’s not a guy in the country that's more dependable than Malachi Toney.”

Mensah on Third and Long Completions

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) handoff the football to running back Javian Mallory (21) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hurricanes offense found itself in third-and-long multiple times against the Panthers, but Miami's star quarterback was always able to find a way to convert it.

Darian Mensah has been elite at all levels of the game, and anytime he is on the field, there is a chance to convert anything.

"I said earlier we had a great third-down plan," Mensah said. "Pitt was really good on third downs and kind of, you know, their goal is to you on third and long. And so, uh, I think our plan was executed at a high level. Um, and I think it shows, you know, our focus and attention to detail."

Defensive Players on A Star Freshman

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (8) fumbles against Miami Hurricanes defensive back JJ Dunnigan (25) as defensive line Marquise Lightfoot (8) makes the recovery during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami's secondary took a lot of hits during the game, but one consistent player has been star freshman JJ Dunnigan. He forced a fumble, had a sack, and continues to play like one of the best players in the country, regardless of age.

“That all goes back to swarming to the ball," Justin Scott said about Dunnigan. "You know, I wouldn't be able to recover that fumble if I’m not swarming to the ball. So just always running to the ball, no matter the outcome of the play because any moment, you know, the ball could pop out. And JJ Dunnigan, him filling in big shoes, him coming in as a freshman showing he’s ready to play, and just play any position, doing whatever he needs to to get on that field and just help us win.”

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