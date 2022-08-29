Miami Hurricanes Rated Third "Most Desperate" Team in CFB

There are many ways to view the 2022 Miami Hurricanes . A program that’s being reborn with head coach Mario Cristobal now in charge. That’s one way to think about the Canes.

During a recent article with college football programs looking to rebound after not meeting expectations during recent seasons for the players themselves nor their fanbases, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde broke down several tradition-rich programs with some tough love. Much of it is up for debate.

Forde is placing Miami at No. 3 under the sub-category of, “First Quarter: Most Desperate Teams in America”

He has a few interesting points and spills all the statistics one could ponder. Again, it’s up to each individual’s perspective once they dive into the nuts and bolts of the article.

Here’s his opening line about Miami:

"Few fan bases turn as abruptly on their coaches as this one. The last person to coach more than 57 games at The U was Larry Coker, who went 35-3 during his first three seasons, won a national title, never had a losing season and still was shown the door after six years on the job. Mario Cristobal arrives from Oregon as a big catch and fan favorite after playing during the Miami glory years, but he’ll face the same pressure as everyone who preceded him."

It’s the same mantra, with even more force for the No. 1 team on the list, Texas, as well as No. 2 on the list, Tennessee.

As for Texas, Forde writes, “Big bucks and big desperation make a powerful elixir, and the Longhorns are flush with both after a perplexing 12-year malaise.”

As for the Volunteers, Forde was not shy about their situation either by stating, “The Volunteers have been dining on humble pie for a long time now, with regular helpings of dysfunction as a side dish.”

One can read the entire article by clicking here .

