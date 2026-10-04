Injury Virus takes More Starters from No. 4 Miami against Clemson

As they headed into halftime leading 17-6, Miami’s injury issues deepened in the first half at Death Valley, with four Hurricanes leaving the field and the status of starting right tackle Matthew McCoy looking especially concerning.

McCoy, a game captain and the starting right tackle, went down in clear distress after a Miami possession late in the first half. He was in visible pain and was attended to on the field for a long time, favoring an upper-body injury. Early indications suggest the injury could be season-threatening, though Miami had not issued a formal diagnosis at halftime.

His departure forced the Hurricanes to reshuffle an offensive line already under pressure against Clemson’s front.

Second half update: McCoy has miraculously returned to the game. He is clearly playing through the pain and does not look the same.

Nonethless, he is back out there.

That is another player hurt. Matthew McCoy is in pain, and it's two offensive linemen down for Miami. Might be Jackson Cantwell at tackle time. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) October 4, 2026

Right guard Max Buchanan also exited earlier in the half and was helped off the field. He later returned to the Miami sideline, offering a somewhat better outlook than McCoy’s, though it’s unclear whether he would be available for the second half.

On defense, edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot left the game and headed to the locker room. Lightfoot had already registered a sack in the first quarter. His absence is massive, as he’s been the most consistent pass rusher on the defensive line.

Lightfoot appeared to hurt his arm in a play where he forced the quarterback to throw it out of bounds, forcing a intentional grounding call. There has been no current update going into halftime.

Marquise Lightfoot BULLDOZES Grant Wise pic.twitter.com/ZegvPEmXeZ — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) October 4, 2026

Cornerback Ethan O’Connor, who has logged significant snaps this season with Xavier Lucas and O.J. Frederique already out, also went down but returned to the field. His ability to stay in the game was a positive for a secondary that has been stretched all year. Miami arrived in Clemson already without Lucas, Frederique, Ja’Boree Antoine, and season-ending absences at running back and tight end.

The first-half cluster adds immediate questions about protection for quarterback Darian Mensah and depth at certain positions.

Official updates are still pending as the teams headed to the locker room.

This story will be updated

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