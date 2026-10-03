No. 4 Miami at Clemson: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis

It's always nice when everyone can get in on the fun, isn't it?

That's exactly what happened in Miami's last matchup against the Central Michigan Chippewas, and it couldn't have come at a better time in the schedule. The Wake Forest win looks solid by the year's end, but that physical matchup took its toll on the Hurricanes. A convincing win in which the backups got plenty of playing time and the starters got some R&R is precisely what the doctor ordered.

Because even if this isn't the same Clemson as a few years ago, it is still Clemson. This is another ACC road matchup and another chance for Miami to test its mettle against a Power Four opponent. The Hurricanes can't afford to sleepwalk into this matchup, especially considering it's in Death Valley (or what used to be called Death Valley. LSU may have stolen those bragging rights.)

Even if the Hurricanes are favored, head coach Mario Cristobal and company don't just want to win against Clemson. They want to dominate.

This is Game Central for Week 5 of the 2026 Miami Hurricanes football season.

Note: This story will be frequently updated throughout the day and game.

No. 4 Miami at Clemson Scoring Updates, Breakdown

The Hurricanes enter the matchup with one of college football's most productive offenses. This section will be updated throughout Saturday's game.

Latest Injury News From Miami at Clemson

If a player goes down during the game, we'll track it and share updates as they happen. We'll update this throughout the game. View the conference availability report.

Last week's message was to get to 4-0 and let the starters take a breather. Miami played Central Michigan without its bell-cow back, Mark Fletcher Jr., after learning that Marty Brown is out for the year with an injury. Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, who has waited his turn in the Miami running back room, surprised fans and coaches with his play. Now, with Fletcher back, the RB2 spot is still reportedly up in the air.

Still, Miami lacks key depth in the defensive backfield, as the DB room has not just been bitten, but infested by the injury bug. According to Friday's availability report, DBs Xavier Lucas, Ja'Boree Antoine and OJ Frederique are still listed as OUT against Clemson. The freshman sensations in that room have played big minutes so far, and they'll need to keep it up against the Tigers.

Now, for some good news. Defensive lineman Ahmad Moten is back this week, which should serve Miami well in both the run game and the pass rush. The Hurricanes will need to live in the backfield to keep the Clemson crowd out of this one from buzzer to buzzer.

No. 4 Miami at Clemson Game Information

Who: No. 4 Miami (4-0, 2-0 ACC) at Clemson (3-1, 2-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Death Valley, Clemson, SC.



TV: ABC

Series History: The series is tied 7-7 between the two program.

Last meeting: The Hurricanes defeated the Tigers in overtime in 2022 during Rueben Bain's freshman year, when he became a star. Miami won 28-20 in an ACC classic.

Last time out, Miami played another dominant game against Central Michigan, earning them a No. 1 ranking in the nation in four weeks and a No. 2 defense. They are hitting all the metrics even with so many injuries.

Last time out, Clemson went on the road and defeated one of the country's best quarterbacks, the California Golden Bears, thanks to a stout defensive performance that highlighted some of the best coaching Dabo Swinney has had in recent memory.

Weather: It's going to be a mildly warm, sticky, humid weekend in Clemson. The temperature around kickoff should be just north of 80 degrees, but a moderate chance of precipitation could turn this one sloppy.

Officials: The exact crew has not been released yet, but a standard ACC official crew will work the game.

Game Captains: Miami: Malachi Toney, Darian Mensah, Matthew McCoy, Herbert Scroggins III, Mohamed Toure, Zechariah Poyser | Clemson: T.J. Moore, Olsen Patt-Henry, Jahiem Lawson, Ashton Hampton

How to Watch No. 4 Miami vs. Clemson

TV: ABC (Chris Fowler on play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit as the analyst, and Holly Rowe reporting from the sidelines)

Radio: 104.3 WQAM (Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr., Josh Darrow)

Spanish Radio: Radio Libre 790 AM (Alfredo Alvarez, Joe Martinez)

Betting Odds for No. 4 Miami at Clemson

Spread: Miami -15.5

Over/Under: 47.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: No. 4 Miami at Clemson

The biggest question mark heading into this weekend is the Miami RB2 spot. Sure, Girard Pringle and Jordan Lyle have shown flashes, but so have backs likeChris Wheatley-Humphrey against Central Michigan and Javian Mallory against FAMU earlier this season. While the staff would undoubtedly like some of its more experienced players to step into the role, expect a by-committee approach at RB2 until a clear contender emerges.

This Clemson team loves to run man coverage to stack the box and pressure the quarterback. That should be music to Malachi Toney's ears, as well as the rest of the Miami wide receiver room. However, the Miami offensive line has to hold up in order to make that happen. Darian Mensah has proven himself as one of, if not the absolute best, passers in the country, especially when given time. The line just has to come into its own against Clemson.

On defense, Miami should eat Clemson for breakfast. Full stop. The Tigers' passing attack has been nothing short of putrid, and it's the main reason why they couldn't get anything going against LSU to start the season. Clemson's problems aren't out wide, though. In fact, Clemson has three receivers who could all start or get solid playing time for Miami. Instead, Clemson's problems are under center, with freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds.

If the Miami defensive line can keep Clemson playing one-dimensional football, the 15-point favorite line could be shattered sooner rather than later. Miami's defense just has to keep being itself- bending but not breaking - despite its slew of injury issues.

No. 4 Miami at Clemson Depth Charts

OFFENSE

Miami

QB: Darian Mensah, Luke Nickel

RB: Mark Fletcher Jr., Girard Pringle Jr., Jordan Lyle, (TBD)

X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs

Y Receiver: Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw

Z Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw, Dre Jacobs, Somourian Wingo

TE: Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller

LT: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin

LG: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin

C: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli

RG: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan

RT: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson

Clemson

QB: Tait Reynolds, Christopher Vizzina

RB: Gideon Davidson, Chris Johnson Jr., Jarvis Green

X Receiver: Bryant Wesco Jr., Chris Denson

Z Receiver: T.J. Moore, Gordon Sellars III, Tristan Smith

SL Receiver: Tyler Brown, Juju Preston, Naeem Burroughs

TE: Olsen Patt-Henry, Bentancur Christian, Logan Brooking

LT: Brayden Jacobs, Ian Reed

LG: Elyjah Thurmon, Gavin Blanchard

C: Harris Sewell, Grant Wise

RG: Ronan O'Connell, Tucker Kattus

RT: Collin Sadler, Easton Ware

DEFENSE

Miami

DE: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III

DT: Ahmad Moten, Justin Scott, Keona Davis

DT: Jarquez Carter, Keona Davis

DE: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot

WILL: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt

MIKE: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner

CB: Ethan O'Connor, Camdin Portis

CB: Damari Brown, Ryan Mack

S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton

S: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan

NICKEL: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis

Clemson

LDE: Jahiem Lawson, London Merritt, Caden Story

LDT: Andy Burburija, Champ Thompson, Dietrick Pennington

RDT: Amare Adams, Vic Burley

RDE: Will Heldt, Darien Mayo, Armon Mason

WLB: Sammy Brown, Kobe McCloud, C.J. Kubah-Taylor

MLB: Jeremiah Alexander, Fletcher Cothran

LCB: Ashton Hampton, Branden Strozier

SS: Jerome Carter III, Jakarrion Kenan

FS: Corey Myrick, Kylon Griffin

RCB: Elliot Washington II, Donovan Starr

NICKEL: Ronan Hanafin, Misun Kelley

SPECIAL TEAMS

Miami

P: Dylan Joyce

K: Jake Olsen

KOS: Jake Weinberg

KO/P Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.

Clemson

P: Jack Smith

K: Nolan Hauser, Robert Gunn III

KOS: Robert Gunn III

KO/P Return: Chris Johnson Jr., Bryant Wesco Jr., Tyler Brown, T.J. Moore

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