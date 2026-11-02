Is No. 1 Miami College Football's Current North Star?

The College Football Playoff Rankings are near, with them coming out on Tuesday, Nov. 3. There are clear favorites as the regular season comes to a close, sitting at the top of their conferences as National Championship contenders.

No. 1 Miami (8-0, 6-0) is one of those teams that everyone has an eye on, but something is still missing. They don't pass the full eye test.

They are one of three teams remaining with a 0 in the loss column. They have legitimate Heisman candidates in Malachi Toney and Darian Mensah. The offense can score at will, with stars on both sides of the ball.

However, this all sounds too familiar. Two seasons ago, in 2024 (the Cam Ward Year), Miami was in the same shoes. Then, the issue was the defense. Guess the issue now?

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for a passing option against the Duke Blue Devils during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another historic offense with elite talent, but there have been plenty of games that the defense will struggle to live up to that standard that was set last year with a new defensive coordinator.

Corey Hetherman has proved to be one of the best coordinators in the country, but for the rest of this season, he will have a microscope on him and his defense.

Granted, it's a recent issue, not one before the bye week. The week before against Clemson, it was the best overall performance of the season. It also doesn't help that two key defensive pieces are hurt.

Star cornerback OJ Frederique Jr. is coming back this season with the cast off his arm now, but when is he coming back? That is still the question. Miami has been notorious for keeping quiet about injuries until they happen. Private school; it becomes a private matter. There will be updates, but only yes or no, in depth.

So, to answer the question, not right now.

Defense is the one thing holding Miami back from being the north star that college football is looking for. However, they have the perfect team to show they can be what everyone is looking for next.

No. 4 Notre Dame has looked strong since their loss to No. 8 BYU. If Miami's defense can regain its early-season form in these pro-style games, it will be the undisputed top team in the country.

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) rushes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That won't change how they feel about it, but this is for the bigger picture. Miami wants to prove they are a team that should be taken seriously, and they are heading into the lion's den to make that case in South Bend.

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