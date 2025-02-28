Jacolby George 2025 NFL Combine and Draft Profile
While it's unlikely George will ever develop into a WR1 on the NFL level, he can absolutely become a big-time playmaker and major contributor as a second or third option in an offense. His impressive route running and ability to succeed on all three levels is something that can't be overlooked. The fact that he can separate quickly to get open, crisply cut off a route, and beat defenders downfield makes him a potentially dangerous and reliable weapon in the pros. In the right system with creative coaches, he can be a very dangerous weapon if given the ball in space. Strength and size are his biggest hindrance, but that's becoming less of an issue in today's evolving NFL. The former Hurricane will also need to stay focused and keep his head in the game to avoid some of the issues we saw on the field at Miami. Landing spot will be a huge deal for George. If he lands in the right system, he could become a major contributor in the league. We expect him to be drafted at some point on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jacolby George NFL Combine Profile
Position: Wide Receiver
School: University of Miami
Play Style: Outside X-Receiver
Age: 22
DOB: 1/25/2003
Height: 5'10
Weight: 168 lbs
40-Time: 4.44
Position Ranking: 20+
Round Projected: Day 3
Jacolby George NFL Draft Strengths
- Fast
- Ideal combination of rapid acceleration maintained top speed
- Explodes the line of scrimmage
- Separates quickly
- Field stretcher downfield
- Can beat defenders on all three levels
- Makes crisp decisive cuts
- Good awareness near the sidelines
- Can take any reception to the house with the ball in his hands after the catch
- Makes plays in traffic
- Soft hands
- Advanced route runner
- Tracks the deep ball well
- Great hips with impressive rotation and sink
- High-level footwork
- Can make an immediate impact on special teams as a returner
Jacolby George NFL Draft Weaknesses
- Lacks ideal size and frame for the NFL
- Lacks ideal play strength
- Can struggle with physical defensive backs when they can get their hands on him
- Multiple conduct penalties in college is a red flag and something he needs to fix
- Ineffective as a blocker
- Limited catch radius
- Deals with concentration issues at times causing both drops and penalties
- Can have the ball dislodged preventing a complete catch when taking a hit
