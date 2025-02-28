REPORT: Miami Quarterback Cam Ward Not Throwing at NFL Combine
More news coming from the NFL Combine as Miami Hurricane quarterback Cam Ward is set to not throw at the NFL Combine ESPN's Laura Rutledge reports.
This is nothing too shocking. It was a growing sentiment that the star quarterback would not throw. He is side by side with Corloado quarterback Sheduer Sanders in how they feel about their body of work over the past few seasons. They want their tape to prove what they have been able to do on the field compared to what they would do in drills.
This is nothing new for the top quarterbacks in the draft class. Last year's No. 1 and 2 pick in the NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, did not throw the ball and it did not hurt their draft stocks.
Ward’s 39 touchdown passes shattered the Miami record for touchdown passes in a single season, surpassing Steve Walsh’s previous UM standard of 29, set in 1988. His 4,313 passing yards and 305 completions broke the school records set by Bernie Kosar in 1984 (262 completions, 3,642 yards). He also posted the best single-season completion percentage (67.2), breaking the mark set by Tyler Van Dyke in 2023 (65.8).
The 6-2, 223-pounder transferred to Miami this past offseason after two outstanding seasons at Washington State. He finished his time at Wazzu with 6,963 passing yards and 48 passing touchdowns compared to 16 interceptions and also added 13 rushing touchdowns in two years with WSU. Ward began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word, an FCS program in San Antonio, throwing for 6,908 yards and 71 touchdowns in just 19 games (the 2020 season was shortened to six games and played in the spring due to COVID-19).
