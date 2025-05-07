Jalen Rivers Embraces Versatility As He Prepares For Bengals Rookie Season
One of the top Miami Hurricanes prospects who declared for the 2025 NFL Draft was offensive lineman Jalen Rivers. He landed just about where most experts projected him when the Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the fifth round of the draft. One of the most tantalizing things about Rivers as a prospect for NFL scouts was his versatility.
While he was officially listed as an offensive tackle entering the draft, he split his time between left tackle and left guard while at Miami. Heading into his NFL career as a rookie with the Bengals, he knows just how important his versatility and experience at multiple positions will be, and he says the team views him as more of a guard long-term than a tackle. Rivers was asked by the team's official website what he felt his best position was
Jalen Rivers On Position In NFL:
"I'd say through this whole process, it's my versatility. Just being able to flex my position from left tackle to guard, or cross-train on both sides. That's my biggest asset to the team."
Jalen Rivers On Cincinnati's View Of His Long-Term Position:
"They view me as a left guard, but I can swing tackle, so you shouldn't be surprised when you see me there. But in the long run, guard."
Jalen Rivers On Potential Offseason Improvements:
"Be clean, fast. In the pass game, I have long arms — almost 35 inches — and I just have to play with that all the time. My biggest advantage is to play long and get on the finish quick, and improve my agility and footwork to keep up with the elite pass rushers. So, that aspect of my game."
